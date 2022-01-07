Elected by the Argentine far right, Javier Milei begins to draw deputy salary online

According to the politician’s press office, he will make the monthly distribution of the amount received by a random number generation system alongside a notary public

JUAN MABROMATA / AFP Milei promised to draw salaries during election campaign



Often compared to Jair Bolsonaro and a rising name from the far right of the Argentina, the deputy Javier Milei, who reached expressive votes in the Buenos Aires region and was elected in 2021, said this Thursday, 6th, that he will draw his first salary in the country’s legislative branch on the next 12th. According to the politician’s press office, the value of 205,000 pesos (more than R$5,000) will be drawn every month through an online platform while he is in office. This month, the winner will be announced in the city of Mar del Plata. The draw must be done by a random number generation system on Google alongside a notary public, who will confirm the suitability of the benefit. On social networks, Milei stressed that the delivery of her salary to the population was a campaign promise that is being fulfilled. The flow of people entering the site in the early hours of the day caused the platform to fall at around 13:00 on this Thursday. Only natural persons from Argentina and over 18 years of age will be able to participate in the draw.