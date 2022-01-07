Electric, Volkswagen Kombi will officially return on March 9

Volkswagen announced through social networks that the production version of the ID.Buzz concept will be presented worldwide on March 9th. Herbert Diess, CEO of VW, revealed the news via Twitter.

The model will arrive as a continuation of the classic Kombi, although there are T6.1 and T7 generations, this one with MQB modular platform. Inheriting the lines of the Typ 2 model, the final version of ID.Buzz promises three variants.

One of them will be equivalent to the proposed Multivan, with capacity for seven or eight passengers, being more a passenger car than a transport utility.

We do not discard that the Nova Kombi will have a simpler version in a finishing pattern similar to the ID.3 and ID.4 models in the access options.

This side of “kombinationsfahrzeug” should be further explored with a California version, ie camper.

There will also be a regular transport variant with autonomous driving for sharing and app services.

The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

The latter will be based on Volkswagen’s sharing system, the well-known MOIA.

Apart from these two variants, the Nova Kombi will have a van option with two or three seats in the front and a large trunk for parcels and light loads.

Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge, the brand’s commercial vehicle division, will be responsible for the sales of this model, whose aesthetic recalls the Typ 2 of the early 50’s.

For now, little is known about the mechanics to be used, but we can imagine the van with 148 horsepower and batteries of 58 or 77 kWh.

The “Caravelle” version of the New Kombi should deliver 177 horses, while a possible Multivan would have 203 horses.

In nostalgia, VW can even rescue the “Samba Bus” with AWD traction and 299 horsepower. Eventually, a “Transporter ID” would have 148 horsepower.

The production of the Nova Kombi or ID Buzz will take place in Hannover, being thus exported to the US and other places, and should arrive in Brazil, where it will join the ID.3 and ID.4.