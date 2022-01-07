Eletrobras shares have the potential to double in value with privatization, says UBS Por Investing.com



© Reuters



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – UBS released this Thursday (6) a report in which it points to a valuation of more than 100% in the shares of Eletrobras (SA:) this year in case of privatization. The bank estimates a valuation of R$70 per share for the state-owned electric company if capitalization is confirmed (offer of new shares on the stock exchange, which would reduce the government’s stake in the company with loss of control). The strong appreciation is related to efficiency gains, the reduction of political risk and changes in the company’s quota system.

The bank estimates an 80% reduction in Opex (operational expenditure) and an Ebitda margin of 56% in 2023, in addition to a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Opex between 2022 and 2026.

This reduction in Opex is related to a recent assessment carried out by the company, in which areas of inefficiency have already been identified. In addition, UBS highlights as an example the case of CESP (SA:), which after its privatization managed to reduce Opex by approximately 50% in 2 years.

UBS considers that, if the privatization of Eletrobras does not take place in the first half of this year, the sale will be left for next year. This is because it is unlikely that this project will be carried out in an electoral period, unless President Jair Bolsonaro (PR) is re-elected.

At 4:13 pm, Eletrobras shares fell 0.44% to R$31.66, with a minimum of R$31.54 and a maximum of R$32.01, with a financial volume of R$90.87 million.