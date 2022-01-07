End of an era? Real estate funds abandon IGP-M to readjust rents; know what changes for the investor

Traditionally called “rent inflation”, the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) has lost its prominence in real estate fund leasing contracts. The switch to less volatile indexers has been a trend and there are those who are betting that the days of the IGP-M in the real estate market are numbered.

Influenced by rising commodity prices and the devaluation of the Brazilian real, the IGP-M rose sharply in the last two years. The indicator hit 37% in the 12-month period ended in May 2021. Since then, the index has presented successive drops.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The slowdown in recent months is explained by the stabilization of the exchange rate and the reversal of the trend in the price of large commodities, both agricultural and mineral. The index closed 2021 at 17%, down from 23% the previous year, but still above the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

In light of the sharp rise in the IGP-M, real estate funds are increasingly faced with the need to re-discuss the correction index for lease contracts. At least five have dealt with the topic in the last two months.

The loss of space for the IGP-M in rent adjustment does not surprise André Braz, coordinator of price indices at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), responsible for the indicator created in 1989. He also recalls that the index was not developed to index contracts of the real estate sector.

“The IGP-M started to be used because, at the time, it didn’t have much difference in relation to the IPCA and, at the same time, it was measured by an independent institution”, recalls Braz. “From then on, contracts were copied and pasted and the indicator became standard in this type of contract”.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In Braz’s opinion, the strong appreciation of the IGP-M during the pandemic should serve as a lesson for economic agents to rethink what is best for their businesses.

“What we have to think about is the methodology of the contract under discussion. The IPCA can be good for the tenant whose income is most closely linked to the index. But is it good for the owner? This is the question that the market will have to answer”, he provokes.

With the word, the market

Both “brick” fund managers, who earn income from renting real estate, and “paper” funds, which invest in fixed-income securities indexed to inflation rates, seem to agree that the time of the IGP-M in real estate industry is coming to an end.

“There was an attachment to the IGP-M that comes from the past, from the period of hyperinflation, when properties were traded in dollars. The IGP-M responds better to exchange rate fluctuations”, reflects André Catrocchio, Director of Risk and Investor Relations at Hectare Capital.

The market needed inflation of around 30% to understand that it makes no sense to keep indexing the rental or purchase and sale contract with the IGP-M. Since 2020 we have already noticed a significant change in this scenario. A good part of the operations today is indexed to the IPCA – something in the proportion of 90/10 André Catrocchio, Director of Risk and Investor Relations at Hectare Capital

Among the “brick” funds, SP Downtown (SPTW11) confirmed the exchange of the index of the lease contract for the Badaró property, in downtown São Paulo (SP), rented to Atento, a company in the call center area.

Over the next 12 months, the fund will adopt the IPCA instead of the IGP-M, previously provided for in the contract. According to a statement from the fund to the market, the IGP-M did not reflect the Brazilian reality.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The negotiation for the change in the correction index involved the extension of the term of the property’s lease agreement, from 2027 to 2030.

The Tellus Properties fund (TEPP11) followed along the same lines and announced the change from the IGP-M to the IPCA in three lease contracts for the São Luiz and Torre Sul buildings, both in São Paulo. The negotiation involved tenants Allpark Empreendimentos, Sertrading and Santander bank.

When will the exchange end up in court

In other cases, the exchange of the indexer did not happen in such a friendly way. An example is that of Agaxtur, a travel and tourism agency, which asked for a change in court.

Lessee of REC Renda Imobiliária (RECT11) until 2025, the company occupies a property of almost 2,000 square meters in Jardim América, in São Paulo (SP), and claims that the rent value be updated by the IPCA, and no longer by the IGP- M.

According to the FII, the Court denied the urgent request requested in the analysis of the case. The fund promises to take appropriate action in relation to the action proposed by the tenant.

The FII Hospital da Criança (HCRI11) faces a similar situation to that of the REC Renda Imobiliária. Rede D’OR, the hospital’s lessee, asked in court for the rent to be readjusted by the IPC (Consumer Price Index), and no longer by the IGP-M. The Court granted, on a provisional basis, Rede D’OR’s request.

While the FII Hospital da Criança appeals the preliminary decision, which determined the replacement of the readjustment index, the real estate fund segment reinforces the debate on a new index that guarantees, in a more efficient way, the needs of owners and tenants.

“I don’t know if the IPCA will be the predominant one because it doesn’t follow 100% the dynamics of the real estate market either. But between the two, for sure, the IBGE index will prevail”, says Catrocchio, who also suggests the possibility of an index for the sector, as occurs with the INCC for civil construction.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

What changes for the investor?

Thinking about the long term, José Navikas, investment analyst at Necton, says that maintaining the IGP-M would be more interesting for investors.

If you take the time series, most of the time the IGP-M will be higher than the IPCA José Navikas, analyst at Necton

However, Navikas points out that the exchange of the indexer is not necessarily bad news for the shareholder. For him, the cases must be analyzed individually and the investor needs to be aware of the counterparts involved in the change.

The Necton analyst cites the example of the recent negotiation involving the Green Towers (GTWR11), owner of the 138 thousand square meter property that serves as the administrative headquarters of Banco do Brasil, in Brasília.

At the request of the financial institution, the fund agreed to negotiate the rent adjustment policy. One of the points provided for the exchange of the IGP-M for a fixed rate of 11.5% per year.

Among the conditions proposed by the fund for the move, were the extension of the contract and the revision of the termination fine if the lessee gives up the property. The demands were accepted by Banco do Brasil.

The agreement was well received by investors and Green Towers shares appreciated by 25% in December, the highest increase in the period.

Expectation for 2022

Recent projections for economic indicators also alleviate possible investor concerns about the exchange of indices negotiated by real estate funds with tenants.

“For the next few months, we project the continuation of interest rate increases and we will already begin to see more controlled inflation”, predicts Navikas. “In this way, the impact of inflation rates, whatever it may be, will not be so great. We should not expect, for 2022, a rent to rise as much as in previous years”.

The outlook favors “paper” funds that maintain securities and receivables indexed to the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate), which benefit from the rise in the national economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, currently at 9.25% per year – and that could reach, according to Necton, 11% by the end of 2022.

In our recommended portfolio of real estate funds, we are already exchanging ‘paper’ funds with portfolios more indexed to inflation for portfolios more pegged to the CDI rate, precisely because we are already seeing the movement of higher interest rates and cooling of inflation José Navikas, analyst at Necton

In the case of the IGP-M, the sharpest deceleration is planned for exactly this year. According to Braz, the expectation is that in May the index will already be close to 10%, a result much closer to the IPCA. The trend is expected to continue throughout 2022 and should set a difference of one percentage point between the indices.

Regarding the forecast, Braz ponders the risk of estimating an index such as the IGP-M, given its sensitivity in relation to weather phenomena, exchange rate fluctuations and international prices. “Especially in an election year that can stimulate exchange rate fluctuations and, consequently, put pressure on the IGP-M”, he says.