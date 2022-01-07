End of Rue and Jules? Zendaya Explains New Love Triangle · TV News

In the countdown to the season two premiere of Euphoria, Zendaya warned fans that a love triangle will rock the plot of Rue, her character on the HBO series. This Thursday (6), the actress said that Elliot (Dominic Fike) will further complicate Rue’s relationship with Jules (Hunter Schafer).

“I remember when Sam [Levinson, criador da série] talked about Elliot. It’s crucial that this character exists and that he is the person who is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things that just happened,” Zendaya said in an interview with Variety.

“I think I was in a similar situation to Zendaya when I first heard about this ‘Elliot boy.’ As we saw how this was embodied in the story, it became a more interesting and exciting perspective. , he made it all so much fun,” added Hunter.

“Taking a step back allowed us to get back into the series in a different way, and it also allowed the story to grow on its own,” said Zendaya when pointing out the two plot specials produced during the global health crisis.

The show’s first season aired in 2019 and, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the new batch of episodes premieres on January 9 on HBO and HBO Max. The production earned Zendaya the 2020 Emmy for best actress in a series dramatic.

Check out the trailer: