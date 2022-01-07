End of telenovela: Galo terminates contract with striker Diego Costa

The telenovela between Atlético and forward Diego Costa came to an end this Friday (7). The club agreed to terminate the contract with the player, who had a contract until the end of 2022. He is free on the market to sign with any football club in Brazil or abroad.

The termination was by mutual agreement, and in an amicable manner. “It was a friendly exit. Both parties were interested in this”, a source told the report. The information was released by reporter Vinicius Nicoletti, from ESPN, and confirmed by the Super.FC.

Diego Costa had a rescission fine in the amount of R$ 16 million, and there are no impediments in case the player hits another team. The agreement has not yet been made official by the club, and will be signed and published by next Monday (10).

For Atlético, the 33-year-old forward played in 19 games, scored five goals and provided two assists last season. Won the titles of the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil.

