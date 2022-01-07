England reports rare form of avian influenza infection in humans

In the midst of such a turbulent period in the area of ​​health, England brought up yet another reason for concern by reporting, on this Thursday (6), a rare form of avian flu contagion in humans. According to the UK Health Security Agency, an unidentified patient caught the disease directly from infected birds, but this bird-to-human infection is quite uncommon.

According to experts, human infections with the H5N1 strain are really rare and occur through direct and long-term contact with birds. “The person became infected as a result of regular contact with a large number of infected birds in their home and surroundings, over a long period of time”, informs the agency.

“There is currently no evidence that this strain detected in the UK can spread from person to person, but we know that viruses evolve all the time and we continue to monitor the situation closely. We followed all the contacts of this individual and did not identify any further propagation”, says Professor Isabel Oliver, scientific director of the UKHSA.

A case of unusual contagion registered in England worries specialists (Image: Rawpixel/Envato)

Still, the UK authorities advise the population to be careful: “It is essential that people do not touch sick or dead birds”, warns the health agency. In any case, the UKHSA stresses that the patient is well and under quarantine.

Source: The Guardian