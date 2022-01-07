Ethereum’s Reign at Risk, Says Largest US Bank

The competitiveness of the cryptocurrency market is increasingly fierce, especially for Ethereum. According to Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, managing director of JPMorgan, the Ethereum domain is at risk as other blockchain networks gain ground. His speech was documented by Bloomberg.

Facing high fees, maybe this is the main reason that is causing users to abandon Ethereum. Still without a defined date for the migration to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), Vitalik Buterin proposed another improvement to overcome the problem of fees.

Today the main competitors of Ethereum are Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Solana (SOL), Alavanche (AVAX) and even Tron (TRX), abandoned by Justin Sun. Anyway, everyone wants the reign of Ether.

Dominance at 70%

As pointed out by the JPMorgan survey, today Ethereum’s dominance in the DeFi market is at 70%. Although it seems a lot, it should be noted that in January 2021 Ethereum had no competitors, or had no one using them.

Market dominance. Source: JPMorgan / Bloomberg

Panigirtzoglou, managing director of JPMorgan, also noted that the switch to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) could happen after the market has chosen another currency. As a result, it may be difficult for Ethereum to win back users.

“[A escalabilidade], needed for the Ethereum network to maintain its domain, it may be too late.”

Suffering from success, the main currency focused on smart contracts has become unusable for those wanting to move small amounts of money.

This has been noticed more than once by Vitalik Buterin himself, creator of Ethereum. In the first one he even mentions the competitor Solana. On Monday, he recalls having stated in 2017 that ‘internet money’ transactions should not cost more than 5 cents, today an Ether transaction is costing 38 reais.

Covering the sun with a sieve

Also this Wednesday (5), Vitalik Buterin proposed another improvement related to EIP-1559, past update that supposedly would lower rates, again focusing on the rate problem.

Despite this, apart from second-tier solutions, the only hope for Ethereum to remain competitive seems to be Proof-of-Stake. However, after more than six years of planning, this update still seems to be a long way off.

Bitcoin, although falling at the beginning of the year, still has no direct competitors and many believe that it will reach the value of 100,000 dollars in the coming years.

