European court rejects case against bakery that refused to bake cake with pro-gay marriage sentence

Gareth Lee sued the Christian-run Ashers Bakery for refusing to bake a cake decorated with the slogan “Support Gay Marriage”

A gay rights activist in Northern Ireland lost a seven-year court dispute over an order for a bakery cake.

Gareth Lee filed a lawsuit in 2014 against a Belfast bakery that refused to bake him a cake with the slogan “Support gay marriage”. The Ashers family bakery said the slogan ran counter to its Christian beliefs.

This Thursday (6/1), the European Court of Human Rights found Lee’s case inadmissible, saying he has not exhausted all legal options in the UK courts.

The Belfast activist argues that by refusing to fulfill his order, the bakery discriminated against him based on his sexual orientation and political beliefs.

