European court rejects case against bakery that refused to bake cake with pro-gay marriage sentence

6 January 2022, 16:35 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Photo caption, Gareth Lee sued the Christian-run Ashers Bakery for refusing to bake a cake decorated with the slogan “Support Gay Marriage”

A gay rights activist in Northern Ireland lost a seven-year court dispute over an order for a bakery cake.

Gareth Lee filed a lawsuit in 2014 against a Belfast bakery that refused to bake him a cake with the slogan “Support gay marriage”. The Ashers family bakery said the slogan ran counter to its Christian beliefs.

This Thursday (6/1), the European Court of Human Rights found Lee’s case inadmissible, saying he has not exhausted all legal options in the UK courts.

The Belfast activist argues that by refusing to fulfill his order, the bakery discriminated against him based on his sexual orientation and political beliefs.

He had won the legal dispute in a lower court court, but the decision was reversed in 2018 by the UK Supreme Court, which disagreed with the lower courts and ruled in favor of the bakery.

Lee then took his case to the European Court of Human Rights. Seven judges of the court ruled, by majority, to reject the case.

The long-running dispute has raised questions in the UK about religious freedom and anti-discrimination law.

“By relying solely on national law, the applicant has deprived national courts of the opportunity to address any issues raised in the Convention, rather than asking the court to usurp the role of national courts,” the ruling said.

“For not having exhausted domestic remedies, the request was inadmissible.”

Lee said he was disappointed to have his appeal rejected due to a mere “technical detail”.

“None of us are expected to have to discover the beliefs of a business owner before walking into their store or paying for their services,” he said.

“Everyone has freedom of expression and it should apply equally to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people,” he added.

“I am very frustrated that the core issues have not been analyzed and judged fairly because of a technicality.”

an ‘inferior person’

The affair began in July 2014 when Lee visited an Ashers Bakery branch in Belfast and asked them to bake a cake decorated with the slogan of gay marriage.

Gareth Lee said he was disappointed that the case was closed by a "technical detail"

At that time, same-sex marriage was still illegal in Northern Ireland, but the law has changed and same-sex marriages have been allowed since February 2020.

The cake Lee asked for was an image of Bert and Ernie, two characters from the children’s show Sesame Street, and the logo of campaign group QueerSpace.

Lee paid 36.50 pounds (BRL 280 at today’s prices) for a cake and left the store, but a few days later, the bakery team called him to say he couldn’t complete the order because of the slogan and that they would return it. your money.

The customer said the bakery’s decision made him feel “unworthy” and an “inferior person”.

Lee complained to the Northern Ireland Equality Commission, which supported him in the discrimination case against the bakery.

Ashers argued during the process that they did not reject Lee’s request because he was gay, but because he asked them to produce something that was contrary to their religious beliefs.

What is the European Court of Rights Humans?

The European Court of Human Rights is the court of the Council of Europe, an organization founded after World War II to defend human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Europe.

The Council of Europe has 47 member states, including the United Kingdom, and has no direct connection to the 27-state European Union.

The court, which is located in Strasbourg, France, was created in 1959 and guarantees that the member states of the Council of Europe respect the rights and guarantees established in the European Convention on Human Rights.

It has 47 judges — one from each country — but only a small number of magistrates review each case.

Individuals can file lawsuits against States alleging that they violated their rights under the convention.

States can also sue other States, although this is very rare.

Closing or more uncertainty?

The ECHR’s decision was welcomed by the Evangelical Alliance, a Christian organization that supported Ashers in defending Lee’s allegation of discrimination.

“This case was about freedom of conscience, expression and belief, and whether someone can be forced to create a message that they profoundly disagree with,” said its director, Peter Lynas.

“Today’s decision protects everyone from forced speech.”

Lynas said the dismissal of the case means the 2018 UK Supreme Court ruling, which ruled in favor of the bakery, still stands.

However, the Rainbow Project, a Belfast-based gay rights campaign group, said the UK Supreme Court decision created legal uncertainty for LGBT people in accessing goods and services, and that the ECHR’s decision Thursday did not resolve this uncertainty.

“Project Rainbow affirms our fundamental belief in freedom of religion for all people, however, that freedom cannot be extrapolated to private business and used as a justification for discrimination,” said director John O’Doherty.

Stonewall, another LGBT campaign group, also said that Thursday’s ECHR decision “leaves the door open to legal uncertainty across the UK and causes continued discomfort for our communities.”

“Our thoughts are with Gareth Lee, who deserved more support from European courts after seven years of working for equality,” said Stonewall Chief Executive Nancy Kelley.

Lee’s lawyer, Ciaran Moynagh, said the ruling was a missed opportunity and that Lee was considering whether a new case could be pursued in the UK.

“Today’s decision means that the law here in Northern Ireland remains uncertain about how people’s rights can be protected,” said Phoenix Law’s Moynagh. .”