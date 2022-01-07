Ex-Flemish, Samir hits Premier League club after Palmeiras poll

Ex-Flemish, Samir leaves Italy after six years at Udinese to join Watford

Defender Samir has a new home in Europe. This Thursday (6), the former defenderFlamengo was announced by Watford, club that disputes the Premier League in the current season.

Follow the matches of Watford in Premier League with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Samir signed a contract with the English club until June 2025. He leaves Udinese after six years on the Italian team, having played for the team in 147 matches and with six goals scored.

Despite switching clubs, Samir remains ‘in the same family’. That’s because Gino Pozzo, owner of Watford, is the son of Giampaolo Pozzo, majority shareholder of the Italian team.

The trading values ​​were not disclosed, but Flamengo still holds 2.5% of the transaction for its share as the athlete’s training club.

Recently, Samir was in the crosshairs of Palmeiras, who made an appointment for the player in December. The club from São Paulo wanted to know the amounts received by the defender in Italy. From then on, an alleged negotiation would take place directly with Udinese, something that has not happened yet.