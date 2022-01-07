Ex-Palmeiras, Jailson leaves Cruzeiro even before training

Goalkeeper Jailson is another player who will not stay at Cruzeiro. Without even training and even less debuting with the shirt of the Minas Gerais team. Hired by the former management, he was endorsed by the board led by Ronaldo and is free to look for a new club.







Jaílson’s hiring was made official by Cruzeiro Divulgação/Cruzeiro Photo: Publicity / Cruise

Even the 40-year-old player, has already taken from his social networks the photos in which he appeared with the shirt of the Minas Gerais team. The last images in action in football are by Palmeiras, where he stayed until the end of last year when he was turned off, and then records of his vacations.

Between salaries, gloves for signing the contract and charges, Jailson’s cost for Cruzeiro would be R$ 2 million for just one season.

At the age of 40, Jailson signed a one-year relationship with the former Cruzeiro management. Afterwards, the team from Minas Gerais became a Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) and ended up being sold to ex-player Ronaldo Fenômeno, who has been cleaning up the cast and cutting costs.

In addition to Jailson, Cruzeiro will also not have Fábio, the club’s historic goalkeeper, who did not accept a contract for three months to say goodbye and has already confirmed his departure.

*With information from A Gazeta Esportiva