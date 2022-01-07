Ex says he will return to the nets ‘when he has the strength’

Bruna Gomes, ex-girlfriend of youtuber Felipe Neto, spoke about the absence on social networks. They ended their relationship at Christmas 2021 after five years of dating.

Guys, I came here to thank you for all the affection I’ve received. I know they expect me to be here, I know they want to see me, but right now I can’t. When I have the strength I’ll come back.

Bruna Gomes published in Instagram Stories

After the end of the relationship, Felipe Neto revealed to fans that he is depressed. YouTuber also moved away from social media after the breakup with Bruna Gomes.

“Don’t believe in gossip. If someday and Bruna want to speak out, we will. And never think, not for a second, that Bruna did something wrong. Never,” Felipe said in his return to Instagram. He also denied the participation of “BBB 22”.

Who is Bruna Gomes?

The 26-year-old youtuber has 5.9 million followers on Instagram and was born in Tubarão, Santa Catarina.

Bruna met Felipe Neto through Snapchat in 2014, when she was 18 years old. He, 8 years older, was married to also youtuber Maddu Magalhães. Last year, during quarantine, Bruna and Felipe moved in together.

In December 2017, Bruna created her YouTube channel, which today has three million followers. There, she talks about her life and makes videos testing products.