Experts say Ômicron variant could spell the end of the Covid-19 pandemic

The respected pulmonologist at Fiocruz, Margareth Dalcomo, said in a radio interview Band News that despite the expected increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days, the pandemic may be under control and coming to an end. According to the doctor, a typical characteristic of respiratory viruses is that they become less and less lethal – as it has been with the micron around the world – because despite the high transmission rate, the cases are lighter.

“It is possible that this hypothesis is that the pandemic may be starting to weaken its strength, due to the appearance of a very transmissible variant, but less morbid, in the sense of the morbidity it can cause”, explained Margareth. According to specialists, a stronger virus, when it starts to gain weaker variants and which infect more easily, ends up serving as a kind of ‘vaccine’ that does not have nearly the same consequences as the original strain.

In her explanation, the expert clarifies that the virus will not disappear. Probably, it will maintain an endemic behavior going forward – that is, it will become a frequent and more common illness, like the flu itself. It can even cause serious cases, eventually, as happens with the flu, which has never ceased to make victims, although rarely. But from a pandemic point of view, the virus is likely to lose its strength.

The doctor also explains that this perspective cannot be treated as a given, but as a possibility. Nothing stops more serious and lethal variants from appearing, but that’s not what scientists expect today. And there are several experts who have asserted the same thing around the world.

The renowned Portuguese virologist Pedro Simas recently corroborated the thesis of the Brazilian pulmonologist, and told CNN that Ômicron “it’s the end of the pandemia” and said more, that “the best thing is to let the virus spread“. Simas believes that the dominance of omicron will totally defeat the delta variant – with more severe effects and lower contamination rate – and represents the beginning of the endemic and the end of the pandemic. “They are good news“, he noted, arguing that there is no reason for restrictions beyond the use of the mask. Seamus also said that the omicron contamination “it will give people a very good immunity, in addition to what they already have with vaccination“, defended the expert in the interview with CNN.

“This is the unmistakable beginning of the endemic. It only enters into a true endemic when, in a country, most people have already had infections and the virus circulates freely. This is normal“, he explained, thus defending his thesis that it is better to let the omicron spread, as it would be something like a vaccine or a booster for vaccination.

The virologist at the Portuguese Catholic University and the Lisbon Molecular Institute also lamented what he called “exaggerated focus” that the press has given to the high number of omicron infections, emphasizing that everyone’s attention should be focused on the mortality rate and hospitalizations. Seamus goes further and considers “alarmist” the wave of repeated testing that has been spreading across the world; reiterates that most restrictive measures “are not efficient at preventing the spread of the virus” and that its propagation would be “beneficial” in places with good vaccination coverage, because for him the disease itself – in this case represented by the new strain with low lethality – would confer “a much more complete natural immunity” than that which would result from vaccination.

Other international experts have also raised and defended this hypothesis: with a new variant that is “a little more transferable [que as antecessoras] but less aggressive, perhaps we are witnessing the beginning of an evolution towards a more banal virus, like others we know”, said on French TV the professor-doctor in immunology Alain Fischer, known as the “Mister Vaccine” of the French Government.

He is another to say that a virus that is more contagious, but at the same time less dangerous, would help to allow the population to acquire a natural immunity that, combined with the so-called vaccine immunity, would represent the world’s entry into a less serious phase of the pandemic . “In the long term, there is hope [e] SARS-CoV-2 will join the other seasonal human coronaviruses that give us colds and tonsillitis every winter”, maintained this weekend the French epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, researcher at Harvard University and the University of Paris Descartes.

“We’re not there yet. We can expect new variants to emerge, but with our immunity strengthening over time, whether from natural infection or booster doses of the vaccine, its ability to cause severe forms of the disease will diminish.”, envisions the specialist in the epidemiology of infectious diseases.

The director of the Ministry of Health of Israel, Nachman Ash told Reuters that “omicron outbreak could lead Israel to herd immunity“. Ash understands that an increase in the number of cases is normal and expected, and predicts that his country will have the number of infections multiplied in the next three weeks due to the new strain.

Even with a more benign virus – this is almost unanimous – the consequences could still be relevant as the increase in the number of cases automatically triggers an increase in the number of hospitalized patients.

“I’m still hoping that the virus will end up looking more like the other flu coronaviruses – maybe in the next year or the next two – repeating the vaccines and maintaining the mask and social distance for the most vulnerable, as we do for the flu every year”, recently declared the virologist Julian Tang, professor at the University of Leicester in England.

“If we are to begin to learn the lessons of this pandemic’s recent past, let us remember that it is largely unpredictable.”, says, more cautiously, the French epidemiologist Antoine Flahault, quoted by the French news agency AFP. For him, the concept of collective immunity is “purely theoretical”: “It appears that vaccine immunity effectively protects against severe forms of the disease, but it also does not protect all vaccinees”.

But for the professional, “immunity acquired naturally, due to a history of infection by the coronavirus, also seems to provide a form of protection, in particular against severe forms. [da doença], but none of this is entirely clear”, added the epidemiologist.