Failed negotiation between Atlético-MG and Carlos Carvalhal: fine and assistant – 06/01/2022

For a few hours this Thursday (6) Atlético-MG believed that Carlos Carvalhal would be their coach for the next two seasons. Everything was right between coach and club, like contract time and salaries. But the hit with Braga, Carvalhal’s team, was missing. The Portuguese team demands financial compensation to release the coach, the amount requested is way above what Galo was willing to pay.

Carlos Carvalhal has a contract until June and the termination fine is 10 million euros (approximately R$64 million), but Braga agrees to reduce the value to 2 million (approximately R$13 million), due to the relationship with a technician no longer even six months long. Despite the discount, the value is considered too high by Atlético. Initially, Galo did not want to pay any amount, but later the club showed itself willing to indemnify Braga, but with an amount not close to what the Portuguese team wanted.

To leave Portugal and move to Brazil, Carlos Carvalhal demanded to bring the entire technical committee that is with him in Braga. Atlético did not object, as its fixed commission would not be affected. However, one of Carvalhal’s assistants withdrew from the change, as reported by the Goal website and confirmed the UOL Sport. In the conversation that was to communicate the change of continent, Carvalhal was convinced to stay in Portugal at least until the end of the European season.

Braga is fourth in the Portuguese Championship and is classified for the knockout of the Europa League.

This is not the first time that a negotiation between Atlético and Carlos Carvalhal has ended in frustration. In 2019, the Portuguese coach competed for the position with Rafael Dudamel, but was passed over and the Venezuelan was chosen by the then Alvinegro board to coach the team in 2020.

Carlos Carvalhal was Atlético’s second failed attempt to hire a Portuguese coach. The first option was Jorge Jesus, but the negotiation with the champion coach of the 2019 Copa Libertadores did not advance. Thus, Galo returns to the market to find a replacement for Cuca, who resigned after winning the Brasileirão and the Copa do Braisil, in 2021.