Father claims that Novak Djokovic is ‘held captive’ in Australia

Novak Djokovic’s retention in Australia continues to reverberate around the world. At a press conference in Belgadro, Serbia, the family of the world’s number one tennis player compares the athlete to Jesus Christ, says he is being held captive and that he has not violated any law in the country.

The tennis star’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, said the son is like “Jesus Christ, whom they crucified.” The father claimed that the tennis player is being “kept in captivity”.

Novak is Serbia and Serbia is Novak. They are treading on Serbia, on the Serbian people, by doing this. The leader of that distant land, Scott Morrison, dared to attack Novak and drive him out before he reached the country. They wanted to hit him in the knee, and not just him, but our beautiful Serbia”

Srdjan also said that the detention of the tennis player “is a political struggle that has nothing to do with sport”.

The tennis star was denied medical leave in order to compete in the Australian Open without getting vaccinated. This morning, the Australian government decided not to expel Djokovic until his hearing, scheduled for next Monday (10). In the meantime, he will remain detained at an immigration center in the country.

The tennis player’s brother Djordje said Djokovic’s arrest was “the biggest sporting and diplomatic scandal in history.”

“He was taken to a center with a dirty room without his belongings, which would be returned to him after his return to Europe. He was treated like a criminal,” he said.

He indicates that his eventual return without the decision would mean a three-year ban on entry to Australia, something the tennis player does not want.

At the same press conference, Djordje read a message from the tennis player: “God sees everything. Morals and ethics as the highest ideals are the bright stars through spiritual ascent. My grace is spiritual and theirs is material.”

Also on Thursday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vunic accused the Australian authorities of “mistreatment” and “political persecution” with the player. The location to which the tennis player was transferred, the Hotel Park, is known as ‘infamous’.