Fátima Bernardes asks to leave the “Encounter” in June, says columnist

Fátima Bernardes presents the “Encounter” for 10 years (Photo: Globo / Estevam Avellar)

News Summary:

Fátima Bernardes left journalism to present a solo show about 10 years ago

The presenter would be looking to enjoy life more after beating cancer in 2021

Globo would be considering putting Fernanda Gentil or Patrícia Poeta as fixed in the morning

the permanence of Fatima Bernardes in the “Meeting” you can have the months counted. After several absences in the morning, she reportedly told TV Globo that she would like to follow new professional paths and stop presenting the daily program.

According to information published by columnists Jéssica Alexandrino and Thiago Forato, from “NaTelinha”, the journalist and presenter wants to enjoy life more after facing cancer in 2021. That’s why the Marinho channel already takes it for granted that she will pass the baton in June, when the program completes 10 years on air.

Replaced in the last few times by Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, the “Encontro” may have a permanent appearance by the journalist, who is also a journalist. Columnists tell that the good results with the public and advertisers make Poet gain strength as successor.

But it is not ruled out by the top echelon of the network that Fernanda Gentil assumes the post. She has been without a program since the end of the “Zig Zag Arena” and is always highly praised when she takes Bernardes’ place in the morning. His laid-back way of running live programs is one of the highlights.

Europe vacation

Fátima Bernardes spent the end of 2021 and is enjoying the first days of 2022 with her boyfriend, federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha in Paris, France. She took advantage of the program’s vacation to visit her son, Vinícius, who is studying and living in the country. They hadn’t seen each other for over a year because of the covid-19 pandemic.