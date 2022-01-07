Fátima Bernardes negotiates to leave the program on Globo

For some months now, it has been fanning out in the corridors of Estúdios Globo that Fátima Bernardes will no longer be in charge of the mornings of the network’s programming and that the “Encontro” could come to an end. It has already been said that 2022 would start without the program on the grid, and also that other presenters could replace the schedule.

splash found out the backstage of this attempt by Fátima Bernardes to leave the “Encontro” and brings some details:

The image of Fátima Bernardes in the morning is very strong. She, in fact, conquered the female audience, predominant at this time, and created a great relationship with the sponsors. This is what makes a sudden exit most difficult.

However, for a few months, Fátima has been talking to Globo. She wants to have more time for family, friends, travel, and being on a daily program would no longer be a part of her professional desires.

Like Tiago Leifert, who left the network with the “doors open”, Fátima has been doing everything to maintain her good relationship. She warned of the desire and hopes that something will be done this year.

An alternative for the channel to please sponsors, who bet on Fátima for the credibility she built throughout her career, as well as on the presenter, would be the migration of the former anchor of “Jornal Nacional” to “É de Casa” on Saturdays. . This way, with a whiteboard on a weekly program, she would have more time to devote to other areas of interest.

The report found that, internally, the possibility of a change in the broadcaster’s daily schedule is being studied. “Mais Você” would gain more air time and, as a result, would air a program led by Patrícia Poeta and Sandra Annenberg, who appeared as options in a market survey carried out by Globo.

Patricia Poeta is considered for Globo mornings in place of Fátima Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The production staff of “Encounter” already know that possible changes are to come. In the corridors of Globo, many are afraid of losing their job, but others are confident that the program will continue with other names in charge. There is still the expectation that professionals will be relocated to journalism or even to seasonal programs such as “BBB” and “The Voice Brasil”.

On December 1st, splash he contacted Globo to find out about the continuation of the program “Encontro” in 2022. The broadcaster’s Communication said that he would continue on the grid.

On the same day, the UOL published another wish of Fátima Bernardes: she no longer wants to participate in Globo’s Carnival coverage. The presenter, who has already been telling on her social networks that she never has a break during the festive period, asked not to work anymore on the days of revelry.

splash he went back to Globo today, this time to find out about the possible replacement of Fátima Bernardes, considering that “Encontro” should remain on the grid. The station did not return with a placement until the report was published. The space remains open.