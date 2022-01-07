Felipe steals for Rebeca in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: ‘If I’m arrested, it’s for a good cause’ | come around

Did not understand? Let us explain!

The former model tells her lover that she would like to throw Eva’s ashes on the beach, a place she liked a lot. Felipe records the information and they go together to the family’s mausoleum, where the urn is. The psychology student cheats an order and steals the ashes of his “mother-in-law” to satisfy Rebeca’s wish.

“If I get arrested, it’s for a good cause: your mother’s freedom, is it or isn’t it?” he tells his girlfriend.

The two perform an intimate ceremony on the beach, which leaves Rebeca delighted.

Then it’s the ex-model’s turn to do her part.

Without saying anything to Felipe, Rebeca goes to Julia’s show. She arrives after the end of the show, which was not what the singer expected, and raises her hand to her “mother-in-law”, who, disillusioned, is about to drink.

Rebeca sees Julia with a bottle of whiskey and fills her with praise, which makes the artist, undergoing treatment for alcoholism, to give up taking the first sip.

The two come closer and establish a sincere connection.

Rebeca looks for Felipe, says she was at the show and spoke with Julia, although she didn’t say anything about dating the student.

“At the time I thought, I don’t know, that Julia was in need of something else. Someone I didn’t know, who would come over and make a selfless compliment, free of charge.”

“I couldn’t resist. Not because I was your mother. I did it because it was a woman there, in front of me, fighting for a place, you know? For a space in the middle of this jungle”, completes Rebeca, leaving the student emotional.

Felipe thanks Rebeca’s gesture of affection and care for Julia, and the former model reciprocates by thanking Eva for her freedom.