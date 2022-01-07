Fernando annoys fans with explanation about dating yo-yo with Maiara: ‘Psicopatia’ · TV News

Fernando Zor revolted Maiara’s fans when he tried to explain the yo-yo relationship played by the sertanejos over the past few years. This Thursday (6), the singer said that this relationship is “nice as fuck”, which displeased internet users. “Pictures of psychopathy,” opined Kalita Trindade.

The case began last Monday (3), when rumors about an alleged meeting of the former couple gained repercussion on the internet. “Anyone who thinks it’s beautiful and opens their mouths to say it’s love is even dumber,” said Andressa Andrade in a comment on the Hugo Gloss Instagram page.

This Thursday, Zor saw the position of the internet user and countered. “If it’s beautiful I don’t know, but it’s so fucking tasty, that is! You don’t want to stop, there are things you can’t explain!”, wrote Sorocaba’s partner, with an emoji used for messages with a sexual tone.

“It will be treated!”, snapped Andressa. “Ridiculous attitude,” complained Janak Souza. “He still thinks it’s beautiful to be a dick. That’s why he’s only known for being her current or ex, not for the music he makes,” Layla Marques said. “Psychiatrist and psychologist explain. Give it a chance,” advised Pri Ribeiro.

Among the criticisms, fans of the sertanejo defended the relationship. “Be happy always! In addition, let the people speak”, said Kel Matos. Hours after the comment was posted, Zor deleted the placement.

Currently, Zor and Maiara are separated. On Christmas Eve, the singer said in the Instagram Stories that she had been given a “pair of horns”. On the other side, the musician denied the betrayal.

Check out the publications: