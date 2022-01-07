Fernando Zor rebuts a follower who criticized Maiara for forgiving betrayal

Singer Fernando Zor dumped a female follower who criticized Maiara, of the duo with Maraisa, for having forgiven the supposed betrayal and being rekindling her relationship with the countryman. The internet user left the comment in a post by columnist Hugo Gloss that reported that the artists spent the weekend together, on a beach in Santa Catarina.

“Anyone who thinks it’s beautiful and opens their mouths to say it’s love is even more idiotic,” wrote the anonymous profile, drawing attention to the femineja’s lack of self-love. Fernando didn’t like it at all and countered, implying that he and Maiara are, yes, together again. “If it’s pretty, I don’t know. But that is nice for c#$%¨&, that is. I don’t feel like stopping. There are things that cannot be explained”, replied the singer of the duo with Sorocaba.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (3) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in March 2019John Valentino ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating and-fernando-understand-dating (3) After three months, the relationship went through its first breakup. On the occasion, Maiara turned off social networks and revealed to journalist Leo Dias that he did so because of attacks by internet usersPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Some time after they got back together, Maiara deleted all the photos with Fernando from Instagram and stated, during a concert she performed at the turn of 2019 to 2020, that she was singleLeo Franco / Agnews mahara ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In January 2020, however, Fernando declared himself for the singer, which drove fans crazy. Maiara, in turn, posted a photo with her lover and stated that the breakup happened because she abused the drinkPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating It didn’t take long, and the lovebirds got back together again. Even, several times, Maiara gave hints so that Fernando presented her with an alliance, but she didn’t receive the jewelreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In July 2020, Maiara and Fernando broke up again. The singer addressed the fans through social media, and Maraisa’s twin deleted from Instagram the photos she had with her lover Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Maiara sings with her sister, MaraisaPlay/ Instagram Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating At the end of the same month, however, the couple deleted photos together and stopped following each other on social networks.Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In December, after a video of the two kissing circulating through the networks, the singer confirmed another reconciliationLeo Franco / Agnews ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In September of this year, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Leo Dias, jealousy on the part of Fernando put an end to the commitment, which lasted six monthsreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating-and-fernando-understand-dating (4) In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced a reconciliationreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced the end of the relationship and vented on Instagram implying that she was betrayed by her fiance. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the singerPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Fernando, in turn, manifested himself denying the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind,” the singer told Leo Dias’ column. The statement caused anger in fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”reproduction 0

Despite enjoying a boat trip with the same friends, on the same day and at the same resort in Ganchos de Fora, in Santa Catarina, Maiara told the columnist of metropolises, Leo Dias, that everything was just a coincidence. “I was with these friends earlier. I wasn’t with them (Fernando & Sorocaba). They must have met later”, guaranteed Maiara’s twin.

The relationship ended at Christmas, after the sertaneja exposed a betrayal of her ex-fiancé. “Good night to you who got two pairs of horns for Christmas”, said the singer at the time. The outburst was due to a photo that Fernando took with Franciele Padilha backstage at a concert. However, the supposed “pivot” of the separation denies that he was involved with the sertanejo. She says she didn’t kiss him but he did leave the bar they were in with another fan.