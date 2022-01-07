Fiat Strada is the best-selling new vehicle in Brazil in 2021; see the list | Economy

Fiat Strada was the best-selling new vehicle in 2021, according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). 109,107 pickup units were sold in the country, numbers that helped the Italian automaker to also assume the leadership of the Brazilian market last year, with a 21.83% share.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Strada has dropped the Chevrolet Onix, which has been the country’s best-selling new car for six straight years, from the top of the list. In 2021, the hatch sold 73,623 units, an approximate drop of 46% compared to the 2020 numbers (135,351 units).

Onix not only lost its leadership but also ranked 5th in the best sellers ranking. This is a direct effect of a months-long downtime in the model’s production in mid-2021.

GM even reported that the Onix assembly line suffered from a lack of semiconductors on the market and such shortages were such that it was unable to produce the brand’s best-selling model.

After the situation normalized, Onix started to recover in sales in the last months of the year and rose positions. The hatch model and the Onix Plus sedan were even the sales leaders in December, according to data from fenabrave.

The lack of inputs was a problem common to the entire industry throughout 2021, together with plant stoppages in more severe and highly contagious moments of the coronavirus pandemic.

These factors associated with the reduction in the population’s purchasing power – whether through high inflation or a reduction in labor income – caused a rise of only 3% in the sale of new vehicles in the year, as reported by Fenabrave on Thursday (6).

In this context, the list of best-selling vehicles of the year was formed. Check it out below.

Best Selling New Vehicles of 2021

Fiat Strada: 109,107 units (+36%); Hyundai HB20: 86,455 units (-0.2%); Fiat Argo: 84,644 units (+28%); Jeep Renegade: 73,913 units (+29%); Chevrolet Onix: 73,623 units (-46%); Jeep Compass: 70,906 units (+10%); Fiat Toro: 70,890 units (+31%); Volkswagen Gol: 66,228 units (-7%). Fiat Mobi: 65,847 units (+41%); Hyundai Crete: 64,759 units (+35%).

* G1 does not count motorcycles and road implements

2 out of 2 10 best-selling cars of 2021 — Photo: Art g1/Disclosure 10 best-selling cars of 2021 — Photo: Art g1/Disclosure

The success of Strada among light commercial vehicles – with dominance of almost half of the segment – ​​was not the only highlight of Fiat. The Argo hatch, a direct competitor to Onix, rose from 7th to 3rd place among the best-selling new vehicles of the year. In a good way, the Fiat Mobi rose from 15th to 9th place.

In addition, the automaker is part of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group, which includes the Jeep and the Renegade and Compass models. Of the top ten positions on the list, therefore, the FCA holds six.

Jeep models also scaled well in 2021. The Renegade went from 9th to 4th, while the Compass climbed from 11th to 6th.

In addition to Onix, the Onix Plus (sedan version and former 3rd place), Ford Ka (former 5th place and disappeared after the end of the American automaker’s production in the country) and Volkswagen T-Cross (7th position in the country) disappeared from the top 10. 2020).

Used and used car sales break record in 2021

Without the fullness of its main sales engine, GM lost a relevant part of the market.

In 2020, the advantage was narrow with 17.35% of the share of cars and light commercial vehicles, against 16.8% for Volkswagen and 16.5% for Fiat.

The podium was reversed in 2021. Fiat leaps to the top, followed by a 15.31% share for Volkswagen and a 12.26% share for GM.

Another obvious highlight is the loss of market by Ford, which decided to end production in the country in 2021. The American automaker dropped from 5th to 11th position.

See below the 10 largest automakers in the country, as a percentage of the market for new cars and light commercial vehicles sold in the year.