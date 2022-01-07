Fiat Strada leads the ranking of best sellers in Brazil in 2021; check out the top 10

(Courtesy/Fiat) Fiat Strada 2020

The best-selling car in the country in 2021 was the Fiat Strada, a light commercial vehicle with 109,107 units leaving the factory. Since the 2020 model, the medium pickup resembles the Fiat Toro “older sister” of the group, with a more modern design.

Then, the Hyundai HB20, appears with 86,455 licensed units. In third place, the Fiat Argo with 84,644 units sold.

It is worth mentioning the Chevrolet Onix which, for several months, lost positions due to the lack of parts, but which ended the year in fifth place, with 73,623 units sold. The car remained the best-selling model for a few years before the pandemic.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

What draws attention among the best-selling cars and light commercials in the country is the presence of the Stellantis Group, owner of the Fiat and Jeep brands — of the ten best-selling cars, six belong to the group.

Experts consulted by the InfoMoney they had already pointed out that the group had organized itself well in view of the lack of parts and managed to manage deliveries and production within the difficult scenario that the sector has been dealing with.

“Furthermore, it is a brand with a lot of penetration across the country, and that has been managing the crisis well, so it is being much sought after. But the scenario is challenging, and the company is producing at a reduced level like the rest of the market”, explains Milad Kalume Neto, director of the automotive consultancy Jato Dynamics.

Check out the 10 best-selling models in the country, considering cars and light commercials:

Brand model Units licensed in 2021 1. Fiat Strada 109,107 2. Hyundai HB20 86,455 3. Fiat Argo 84,644 4. Jeep Renegade 73,913 5. Chevrolet Onix 73,623 6. Jeep Compass 70,906 7. Fiat Toro 70,890 8. Volkswagen Goal 66,228 9. Fiat Mobi 65,847 10. Hyundai Crete 64,759

drop in sales

The year 2021 was full of challenges for the automotive sector: the deepening crisis of lack of parts worried and continues to be a warning for automakers in 2022. The numbers prove the year was complicated. Considering December 2021, 193,500 cars were licensed, 16.9% less than registered in the same month in 2020, taking into account cars and light commercial vehicles.

Looking at the year to date, 1.97 cars were licensed, a slight increase of 1.2% compared to 2020 — a year in which 99% of car production stopped for a few months due to the pandemic.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

If we only consider cars, there was a drop of 3.4% in the year. According to Kalume Neto, light commercials sold more and show a quick recovery in the face of the pandemic in comparison with other categories.

Also because, generally, they are less technological cars, and the crisis that impacted the production of cars has a direct relationship with semiconductors, materials used in the electronic composition of cars.