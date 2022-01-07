Film with Leonardo DiCaprio breaks record on Netflix · TV News

A worldwide phenomenon, Don’t Look Up (2021) became the most watched movie in Netflix history in the seven-day period available on the platform. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the film had 152 million hours of airing between December 24, 2021 and January 2nd.

Netflix has confirmed that the 152 million hour mark is the record for that period. According to the streaming service, Não Look Up is the third most watched in the platform’s history — considering the first 28 days available. Red Alert (2021) and Bird Box (2018) occupy the first and second position, respectively.

The streaming giant does not release daily numbers of its productions, but the current result of Don’t Look Up sets the template to become the biggest movie in Netflix history in the coming weeks. On social media, it sparked discussions and was the hot topic of the moment from 2021 to 2022.

Director Adam McKay went to social media to celebrate his film’s historic brand. “I’m completely surprised by this,” wrote the filmmaker on his official Twitter account.

Despite dividing opinions, Não Look Up put a spotlight on important issues, such as climate change and the need to value science and those who work for a better world. Furthermore, it satirized the denial of politicians such as Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro.

Two other films complete the top 3 on Netflix at the time: Unforgivable (2021), starring Sandra Bullock (Bird Box), and The Lost Daughter (2021), production starring Olivia Colman (The Crown) and one of the titles that could be nominated for an Oscar 2022, according to specialized critics. The first had 21 million hours of airing, while the second had accumulated 18 million.

Watch the trailer for Don’t Look Up: