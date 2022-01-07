Final Fantasy franchise should be PlayStation and PC exclusive for this generation, according to insider

That’s right, looks like Xbox will be left out

Final Fantasy 7 Remake delayed a year and eight months to get off the PlayStation and onto PCs and so far not even a mention of an Xbox version has been made. According to VGC journalist Jordan Middler, the franchise games Final Fantasy should not show up on Microsoft consoles in this current generation.

In a thread about Ubisoft+ coming to Xbox on the ResetEra forum, the journalist said that “most of Square’s stuff will make it to Xbox”, but he still says not to have “hope for Final Fantasy unless something change it”. “Sony wants the PlayStation to be the home of Final Fantasy for this generation. Final Fantasy 7 (Remake) was supposed to be out on Xbox now, but here we are,” says Middler.

The Videogame Chronicles journalist may simply be guessing, but the site has a history of getting inside information when it comes to rumors and leaks. Perhaps we’ll see that happen with the next flagship title in the franchise, Final Fantasy XVI, which was unveiled for PlayStation 5 and later confirmed for PC.

Jordan Middler also says that “Square is ‘eager’ to keep putting everything on the PC, even if the ports aren’t great. Temporary exclusives.” This sentence by the journalist exactly reflects the situation of Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC. The port is simply the PS5 version, with minimal possibility of graphic adjustments, very different from Final Fantasy 15, which even inaugurated NVIDIA’s DLSS technology.



On the other hand, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a reboot of the first 1987 title, will arrive simultaneously for both PlayStation and Xbox generations, as well as PC. What we can imagine is that this is not a main title in the franchise and so it will be cross-platform, including Xbox.

Middler says it’s interesting that Ubisoft takes the Xbox side, while Square Enix “remains firm in Sony’s camp.” “This is becoming a very exciting generation”, comments the journalist. For now, if you’re playing Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC, you’re waiting for patches and fixes, although mods do the trick.

