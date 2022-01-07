Find out how to watch the game between Corinthians and River-PI by Copinha

Corinthians returns to the field for Copinha this Friday, at 21:45. At the Martins Pereira Stadium, Timãozinho faces River, from Piauí, for the second game in the tournament. To follow the match, Corinthians fans can visit the stadium for free or watch it on television.

The match that can guarantee the classification of the Parque São Jorge club for the next stage will only be broadcast on the SportTV. The narration of the match will be done by Everaldo Marques.

At the stadium located in São José dos Campos, it is worth remembering that there will be changes after this duel. After the confusion at the debut caused by the delay in the entrance, the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) and the Military Police determined the division of fans. In this way, the organized supporters of São José will have exclusive access to gate 5, while the Fiel and the other groups will enter through the main gate and occupy the sectors of the site.

Fans can still follow the match with the team from my helm, online and free of charge. Namely, there are three options:

the real time of my helm , which starts at 8:45 pm, one hour before kick-off, and counts pre-match and minute by minute;

, which starts at 8:45 pm, one hour before kick-off, and counts pre-match and minute by minute; the transmission of YouTube, which starts at 9:30 pm, and features narration and post-game;

the transmission of Twitch, which starts at 8pm, and features before, during and after the match;

The team led by Diogo Siston is coming off a 2-1 victory against Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, with goals from Keven and Matheus Araújo. On the other hand, River-PI comes from a draw with São José by 1 to 1.

