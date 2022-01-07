Find out who the richest ex-BBBs are – Zoeira

There are now 21 editions of Big Brother Brasil (BBB) completed and a 22nd on the lookout, generating expectations among spectators and users of social media. Every year, of course, the dispute is for a prize that, today, is R$ 1.5 million, but participating in the program is surrounded by even greater possibilities of making a fortune.

In the 21st edition, for example, Juliette Freire and Gilberto Nogueira were the highlights in the item “winning the public”, something that would be synonymous with the accumulation of monetary assets outside the confinement. For both, the exhibition resulted in advertising contracts, direct partnerships with brands and millionaire contracts.

Juliette even revealed to have spent almost all the prize won in the television dispute. However, without any problem. Currently, Paraiba is an artist, released an album and would have already won, in the first three months after the reality’s departure, amazingly, more than BRL 15 million.

However, of course, other ex-participants of the most guarded house in Brazil traveled several paths and experienced greater difficulties in forming a generous capital. Still, there are many rich ex-BBBs. Want to know which ones? See the list:

Juliette Freire

It’s impossible to talk about BBB award, wealth and success without mentioning the name of the paraibana/makeup artist/lawyer who won the public’s affection in 2021. Juliette became almost unanimous among viewers of the reality show led by Boninho and, perhaps as a consequence, she also managed to the looks of the main brands with campaigns launched in recent months.

After leaving the house, according to a survey carried out by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Juliette would be charging more than R$ 400 thousand per publipost on Instagram, a network in which she accumulates more than 30 million followers.

This number even goes up even more when talking about the accumulation of advertising contracts in the three months after the young woman left the program. Juliette would already have more than R$ 15 million with this work, which makes the Big Brother Brasil award just an “appetizer”.

Gilberto Nogueira

From the same edition of Juliette, the Pernambuco Gilberto Nogueira, Gil do Vigor, has also made a fortune thanks to the program, although he has not even reached the final of the television attraction. In an interview given to the magazine forbes, Gil pointed out that he has also reached the mark of R$ 15 million in contracts, with part of the amount coming from advertising for a bank.

An economist, Gil recently moved to California, in the United States, with the intention of completing a doctorate in the area. However, currently, the ex-BBB also continues to work through social networks with Brazilian brands.

Gilberto is even one of the BBB 21 participants who continued his contract with Rede Globo, even launching a special series about his life on North American soil.

Bianca Andrade

Bianca Andrade, the famous Boca Rosa, has already entered the Big Brother Brasil 20 with famous status. That’s because the makeup artist and digital influencer already had thousands of followers on social networks and partnerships with brands in the cosmetic industry.

Already in the confinement, Bianca’s “businesswoman” personality was evident. Even though it was controversial in the game, the young woman insisted on showing all the makeup products signed by her during the VTs of the program.

As such, success was instantaneous. The products sold out outside the house and, according to the magazine, forbes, “Boca Rosa” brand items were responsible for a turnover of R$ 120 million in 2020 alone.

Sabrina Sato

Sabrina Sato is another example of an ex-BBB who entered the media and managed to succeed. The estimate, released in early 2021, was that the presenter’s salary on RecordTV would be around R$900,000 per month.

On the networks, like Juliette and Grazi Massafera, she has millions of followers, also accumulating projects on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video.

Despite her wealth today, Sabrina was not the show’s winner. At the time, in the third edition of the reality show, she drew attention for her charisma, became involved with the champion of the edition, but was eliminated in the eighth week of the program.

Pyong Lee

Even before being announced in the 20th edition of Big Brother Brasil, Pyong Lee had already been mentioned on social networks for his popularity on Youtube. With absurd numbers of views on the platform, it didn’t take long for the hypnologist’s financial assets to become a topic in the media.

In 2020, shortly after Pyong entered the program’s house, it was discovered that the mansion where he lived in São Paulo with his wife, the influencer Sammy Lee, was valued at around R$ 20 million.

In an interview, given shortly after his elimination from the reality show, Pyong confessed that he already considered himself rich, but that he had worked since he was 12 years old, when he even worked as an ‘office boy’. “I started working ‘on the street’, in different places, when I was 12. I was an office boy at a real estate agency, for example. Yeah… I think I can already say that I’m a millionaire after 15 years of work,” he said at the time.

Adriana Sant’Anna

Currently living in the United States, ex-sister Adriana Sant’Anna maintained the relationship formed at the BBB’s house with Rodrigão. While inside, many questioned the couple’s love, outside they proved that the partnership together yielded very profitable results.

In 2020 alone, for example, the two accumulated an amount of R$ 20 million from the sale of courses on social networks. In all, according to the influencer herself, they have more than 15 thousand students who receive content on digital marketing strategies.

The training, called MIDAS (Adriana Sant’Anna Digital Influence Method), also addresses issues such as emotional intelligence and entrepreneurship. According to Adriana, the couple together began to have the financial balance to start the business.

baboo

For Babu, contracts and exposure on social media seem to have been the two important ingredients for a successful acting career. Not that he already did, but he even told that he was living with financial debts and still having difficulties in taking care of his daughter.

Today, Babu accumulates more than 5 million followers on social networks and is advised by one of the largest marketing agencies in Brazil.

In addition to his film and TV career, Babu has partnered with digital banks, health insurance and even beer. However, it did not disclose how much money it has managed to save.

Manu Gavassi

Singer since adolescence, Manu Gavassi is an example that joining the Big Brother Brasil Box can be a very beneficial experience. In the dispute, the voice of ‘Audio de Apologies’ reached third place, but left the house with impressive numbers in the song.

The repercussion was such that even advertising contracts jumped significantly in quantity and value. At the end of 2020, for example, according to columnist Fefito, Mau received around R$ 500 thousand just to change his hair color.

In addition, shortly after leaving the BBB, Manu even charged a minimum amount of R$ 60 thousand for carrying out a publipost on social networks. The success, of course, was also mirrored in the music and, recently, the artist released the album ‘Gracinha’.