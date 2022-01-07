First death by omicron in Brazil is confirmed in Aparecida de Goiânia – 06/01/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The first death caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Brazil was confirmed this Thursday (6) by the health department of Aparecida de Goiânia, municipality of Goiás.

A 68-year-old man died after testing positive for the new strain in the city, which is located in Greater Goiânia.

The patient was hypertensive and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. According to the folder, the man was immunized with two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 from the primary regimen and also with the booster dose.

A genomic sequencing study carried out recently in the city detected the omicron variant in 90% of coronavirus cases.

On Thursday night, the state health department also confirmed the death caused by omicron.

The omicron variant already represents 92.6% of positive tests for detection of Covid in Brazil, indicates a survey carried out by laboratories in the country released on Thursday.

In the previous version of the same study, released on December 29, the strain appeared with a predominance of 31.7%.

The new work, carried out from December 26th to January 1st, was coordinated by ITpS (All for Health Institute) in partnership with Dasa and DB Molecular laboratories.​

The investigation involved more than 2,400 special RT-PCR tests carried out in the two laboratory networks. Thus, 337 were found to be positive for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Among these, 312 (92.6%) were from infections caused by the new variant.

According to ITpS, within days of the survey, the strain was found in 80 municipalities in eight Brazilian states: Bahia, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Tocantins, in addition to the Federal District.

Omicron was initially sequenced in South Africa in November of last year. Preliminary data indicate that it is more transmissible than other variants, such as delta, although it does not develop serious conditions in many of those infected.

The contagion speed of the variant is pointed out as the cause for the increase of Covid cases in Brazil registered in the last days. The moving average of cases has now reached 9,874, up 223% from the data two weeks ago.