First interest rate hike in the US could happen in March, says Bullard, Fed – 06/01/2022 – Market

The Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as March and should take even more aggressive measures against inflation, if necessary, after a monetary policy reset last month, said the president of the St. Louis Fed, James Bullard, this Thursday (6).

The US central bank agreed last month to end its asset purchases in March and set the stage for the start of interest rate hikes, something that all monetary policy makers, even the most tolerant of inflation, now see as appropriate. in 2022.

The Fed “is in a good position to take additional steps as needed to control inflation, including allowing the balance sheet to passively shrink, raise the base rate and adjust the timing and pace of subsequent interest rate hikes,” Bullard said in comments prepared for the CFA Society of St. Louis (organization of finance and investment professionals).

An initial interest rate hike could be approved at the March meeting. “Subsequent interest rate increases during 2022 could be advanced or delayed depending on how inflation develops,” Bullard said.

Projections released in December showed that half of Fed officials expected three 0.25 percentage point hikes each this year to be needed.

Inflation is above twice the central bank’s 2% rate target, and Bullard said the inflationary “shock” the United States has suffered means the Fed should be able to meet its inflation targets for several years to come.

The shift in monetary policy in December came as the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus was starting to drive up daily infection rates.

But Bullard said he doesn’t think the current wave of cases will throw the US economy or the Fed off the rails.

Infections in the United States “should follow the pattern where the variant was first identified” in South Africa, Bullard said, citing projections that the daily case count could peak later this month.