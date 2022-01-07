Fish with hands? Marine animal seen for the first time in 20 years

Swimming through Australia’s deep waters, an unusual fish with hand-like hind limbs was seen for the first time in more than 20 years. The pink handfish (scientific name: Brachiopsilus dianthus), was last found off the coast of Tasmania in 1999.

The meeting was only possible due to the presence of a robot that walks along the bottom of the sea with a camera to examine corals, lobsters and fish. It was then that, when analyzing the recordings, researchers saw the pink-hand fish in the footage. The animal appears to the right of the screen, behind seaweed, being attracted by the camera that has a bait, the target of dispute between two lobsters.

publicity

Furthermore, such a sighting only occurred a few times. To preserve the species, authorities classified the fish as endangered. Scientists are hopeful about the finding, which could be a sign that the number of individuals of the species is growing.

“This discovery offers hope for the continued survival of the pink handfish, as they have a wider habitat and distribution than previously thought,” explained the marine biologist Neville Barrett, associate at the University of Tasmania.

According to the biologist, “the biggest surprise was finding a pink handfish in the region at a depth of about 120 meters.” Ashlee Bastiaansen – another professional from the University of Tasmania – said in an interview with ABC channel, that the fish’s “hands” draw a lot of attention: “I took a closer look and I was surprised to see their little hands”. The researchers say the pink handfish is native only to Australia and can be found in Tasmania’s marine park, which is a conservation area the size of Switzerland.

Image: Parks Australia

Read too

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!