Floor of building collapses and residents are evacuated – National

It was around 10 am yesterday when Maria Luzineide Baragchun, 42, noticed that something was wrong in the building next to the tractor maintenance shop where she works. The commercial establishment is located in Special Area 20 of the QSE in Taguatinga Sul. By deciding to call the fire department to assess the situation, she helped save the lives of at least 19 families who lived in the building. At 10:33 am, the military arrived and found an imminent risk of the structure’s structure falling. The teams emptied the four-story building in approximately 15 minutes. About four hours later, the first floor floor gave way.

The indications that the building was at risk caught the attention of Maria Luzineide some time ago. And the commercial establishment where he works also suffered losses due to the collapse of the property next door. “When I went to work, I told my husband that I wouldn’t stay there (in the store), because the building would fall. The plaster on the wall where our establishment is, for example, had fallen off days before. I used to go in there I felt something bad, you know? feeling that it could collapse at any moment. And the owner of the building was irresponsible, because I had warned him that the structure was bad, but he didn’t care,” he said.

The firefighters answered the merchant’s call around 10:30 am. Upon realizing the danger, the military emptied the building in approximately 15 minutes. The building, with four floors and 24 housing units, had 19 occupied apartments. The husband of Maria Luzineide and owner of the tractor mechanic shop, Rabib Baragchun, 64, said the first signs of trouble appeared about two years ago, but the crack situation had worsened this week.

He highlighted that the terrain of the site is sandy and, therefore, questioned the possibility of building a structure with four floors. Furthermore, he criticized the position of the building owner in relation to other incidents. “He did maintenance, but not on the cracks. He would come, cover, and the situation continued. We had shown (the situation), and he was not doing the right thing. The windows are crooked, the walls of my store are falling, popping.” , criticized Rabib, who had the store closed because of the collapse.

Rescue First floor floor gave way (photo: Minervino Jnior/CB)

Upon arriving at the address, the firefighters found the presence of “expressive cracks” in the structure. Seventeen corporate vehicles and 65 military personnel were involved in the incident. The teams also rescued two people with mobility difficulties and one with intellectual disabilities who had not heard the sound of sirens or the intense movement in the building. Even so, residents counted at least 10 cats and three dogs that could not be removed from the building due to lack of time.

Despite the ban on access, a teenager sneaked in from the fire department to save the family dog, a 10-year-old mutt. “I entered the building 30 minutes before it collapsed. It was raining, and no one else could enter. I wondered if she (the bitch) was in the apartment or not. So as not to be in doubt, I ran without anyone seeing and found her in the living room . She had noticed the movement, felt that something was wrong and was very agitated, dropped everything inside the house, made a mess and was waiting for me to rescue her”, detailed the high school student, Wesley Oliveira.

The military cordoned off the two streets with entrances to the building, as well as buildings to the side. A video of the moment of the fall shows the structure collapsing as a solid block, without tipping to the sides. Last night, hours after the interdiction, most of the 100 residents of the address were taken to a hotel on the South Pisto, where they will stay until Monday, with the fees paid by the daughter of the owner of the building. Some of them, having relatives in other parts of the DF, chose to take shelter in the houses of acquaintances.

Lieutenant Colonel Rossano Bohnert, Chief Engineer of Civil Defense, carried out a technical inspection at the site. He stated that the property is doomed and that the risk of demolition is great. “Very likely, it will be done. But the owner is the one who resolves this type of situation. Now, we are going to manage the risk, monitor this building and prohibit the residents’ access for 72 hours. We will have police, the Fire Department, the Civil Defense”, he said. the chief engineer of the organ.

Consulted by the report, the Secretariat for Urban Development and Housing (Seduh) reported that the building had not submitted an application to issue a certificate of occupancy permit or a certificate of completion of the construction. If there was a request, the folder would forward the demand to the Secretariat for the Protection of the Urban Order, for inspection and subsequent approval of the document, if the situation of the building was up to date.

One of the residents of the building, manicure Cristiane Nascimento, 42, said the family had lost everything: “We don’t have an outfit to change, we don’t have anything to eat or a mattress to sleep in, because everything we had was there, including our money” , lamented. “I’ve heard from people here a million times: ‘Think on the bright side, no one died.’ But our hope has died. We’re going to start the year with nothing, with nothing to wear, nothing to eat, nowhere to sleep . I can’t go to anyone’s house. There are four of us; (were) four lives destroyed.”

Juliane Kety Fernandes de Oliveira, 32, lived on the third floor and reported that a crack prevented her from closing the apartment’s front door. Given the situation, she complained about the lack of care of the owner of the building, who was traveling yesterday. “He arrived, just looked at things, just made up the cracks with mortar and said that everything was normal and that nothing would fall out”, he criticized.

Responsible for the building, Edilson Albuquerque told Correio that he hired an engineer to evaluate the structure of the building. “I’m concerned about the situation. I’ll await his assessment to find out what the damage is and do whatever it takes to fix the building.” Asked about the need for compensation to the residents, he said he did not believe the tenants would demand something like that. “Everyone who lives there receives help from me, whether they are people who pay a lower rent or who sometimes don’t have the conditions to do so, and I end up disregarding it,” he added.