Florianópolis sends notice of infraction to company that performed Gusttavo Lima’s concert

Florianópolis City Hall sent it after non-compliance with sanitary rules at an event held at the Orlando Scarpelli stadium

The City Hall of Florianópolis sent an infraction notice to the company responsible for producing the concert by the singer Gusttavo Lima, which took place last Wednesday (29), at the Orlando Scarpelli stadium, in the capital.

According to a note sent this Thursday (6) by the Municipal Health Department, the document was drawn up and sent to the company in Londrina-PR.

Upon receipt, there will be a period of 15 days for the producer to send the defense. It is noteworthy that the infraction notice is the “proof” of the beginning of the administrative process to impose the penalty.

LG Produções Artísticas was contacted for the report of ND+, but there was no return until 21:45 this Thursday (6). The space remains open.

Understand

The images of the show were analyzed after opening an administrative process to determine crowding during the “Butebo do Gusttavo Lima” event.

The footage published by the singer on the internet shows several people crowded together and without masks during the performance. Check out:

Also according to the folder, the event was authorized “according to state legislation and respected the mandatory vaccination passport”, that is, presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

According to the state decree, the municipalities are responsible for authorizing and inspecting establishments that have an open dance floor, as well as those that promote large-scale or mass events, with an audience of over 500 participants.

The verification and inspection of proof of vaccination and negative tests of customers before entering the event must be observed by the organizer of the event, following the orientation of the host municipality.

The text also recommends that only people who are wearing personal protective masks covering their nose and mouth should enter and circulate.

As well as posting informational posters advising on the mandatory and correct use of masks as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

GDO Produções, responsible for organizing the event, through a statement, stated that it followed all the sanitary rules for confronting Covid-19 “determined and guided by the municipality of Florianópolis”.

In addition to highlighting the actions taken during the event, the company highlighted the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the advance of vaccination in Santa Catarina and the current decree that changes inspection to events.

Singer Gusttavo Lima tested positive for Covid-19 last Wednesday (5). According to the statement, the country singer has no symptoms and is fulfilling isolation at home.

Because of the disease, he does not participate in a solidarity football match that would take place this week, nor in three shows scheduled for the same period in Goiás and Espírito Santo.