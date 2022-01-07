Florianópolis will apply ‘heavy fine’ to Gusttavo Lima’s event production for disrespecting the rules against Covid, says secretary | Santa Catarina

Florianópolis will apply a “ heavy fine ” to the production of the sertanejo event with a show by Gusttavo Lima, which took place on December 29, informed the municipal secretary of Health, Carlos Alberto Justo da Silva, in an interview with Bom Dia Santa Catarina this Thursday (6). The city hall opened an administrative process for investigate the occurrence of a health infraction during shows.

“That event that took place at Orlando Scarpelli, by Gusttavo Lima, we are imposing a heavy fine on them because people all entered with passports [da vacina], but once there, everyone takes off the mask, no one controls the people,” said the secretary.

The g1 tried to contact the producer of the event Buteco do Gusttavo Lima, but was unsuccessful until the last update of this report. The shows, with several country attractions, took place on December 29th. Later that month, the organization of the event said that it complied with all the protocols determined by the municipality.

Carlos Alberto explained to g1 that the fine has not yet been established, as the event’s company is within the deadline to appeal. The amount can only be applied after the end of the procedure.

Regarding the administrative process, the Municipal Health Department said in a statement on Wednesday (5) that “the notice of infraction was drawn up and sent via AR [aviso de recebimento] for the production of the show.” Upon receipt, the company, which is from Londrina, Paraná, has 15 days for defense.

On Wednesday (5), singer Gusttavo Lima reported that he tested positive for Covid-19.

By the rules in force in Santa Catarina, events with more than 500 people must follow the rules of the call “safe event”, which includes using a mask in open places with agglomeration (see more information below).

The capital has 42 of the 54 cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus confirmed in Santa Catarina.

The city hall of Florianópolis had expressed a note about the case, one day after the concert. “The event was authorized in accordance with state legislation and respected the mandatory vaccination passport. It is authorized to occupy 100% of the venue’s capacity and with respect to the use of masks, during the consumption of food and drinks they are removed, which makes it difficult to comply with the measure. The images of the show are being analyzed and an administrative process will be opened to investigate the occurrence of sanitary violations at the event.”

The State Department of Health stated that events are the responsibility of the municipalities. “The city hall should be responsible for releasing and inspecting the rules as per the current ordinance,” he said in a statement.

Check out the event note, sent on December 30th.

Please be advised that we follow all sanitary rules for coping with Covid-19 determined and guided by the municipality of Florianopolis, taking the following contingency actions:

– Presentation of a contingency plan for the Sanitary Surveillance of the municipality, this plan was approved by the agency with the issuance of the competent permit;

– The presentation of legal proof of the complete vaccination system, through the application Conecta SUS or the national vaccination card, both for the public and for the entire staff of the event;

– When accessing the event, the use of a mask was required, in addition to providing ample guidance to the public with signposts;

– Availability of sinks, washbasins and gel alcohol throughout the event;

– The Health Surveillance team of Florianopolis monitored the entire event, inspecting all of Covid’s actions to combat contamination.

What is “Secure Event” protocol?

The “Safe Event” protocol is made up of three other requirements, in addition to the general rules for protection against the coronavirus. The measure is mandatory for establishments and organizers to obtain authorization to open a dance floor or carry out large-scale events.

See the points that the organizers must adopt to carry out the events following the protocol:

Audience consisting of people immunized with a complete vaccine schedule (with two doses or a single dose) of the Covid-19 vaccine, or people who present a report of RT-qPCR examination performed in the last 72 hours or SARS-Cov-2 Antigen Research per swab performed in the last 48 hours with a “negative, non-reactive or not detected” result

The use of personal protective masks covering the nose and mouth is mandatory for all participants throughout the event, according to ordinance number 1.305/2021

The event organization must prepare a contingency plan, in which it needs to define the measures adopted to maintain the distance of 1 meter in all dependencies of the event site

