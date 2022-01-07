January 6, 2022 | 13:34

Flu cases increase in Ipatinga

Information from the press office of the Municipality of Ipatinga

Disclosure

If you have flu-like symptoms, citizens should first seek the reference Basic Health Units

The Health Department of Ipatinga reports that in recent weeks, as well as throughout Brazil, there has been a large increase in cases of people with flu-like symptoms, which has caused an increase in queues and delays in care at emergency units.

In light of this reality, the Municipal Health Department emphasizes that it is reorganizing care and activities in the care network in order to ensure better care and reduce waiting time, however, the city counts on the cooperation and patience of patients and escorts.

According to the Department of Health, even with the increase in demand for the units, care has been carried out and all patients have been properly assisted by health professionals who work on a 100% full duty scale in all equipment.

??We are working tirelessly to meet all demands. The shift scale is complete and since November there is no shortage of doctors in the city. In cases of sick leave, professionals are being replaced so that the population is not harmed in the care”, explains Secretary of Health, Cleber de Faria.

Also according to the folder, the orientation is that the population first resort to Basic Health Units of reference, and only in more serious cases seek care at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and at the Eliane Martins Municipal Hospital (HMEM).

To avoid overcrowding or congestion and thus guarantee efficiency in the care provided by the Unified Health System (SUS), people should be aware of symptoms and seek medical care in cases of aggravation.

Symptoms

Symptoms of flu-like illness are very similar to covid-19, such as fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, and feeling sick. The recommendation is that the adult person without risk factors and without signs of seriousness, stay at rest and drink plenty of fluids. Already pregnant, babies, elderly, people with heart or lung disease, immunosuppressed, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, obesity, seek care when you feel, extreme tiredness, shortness of breath, persistent fever for more than three days.