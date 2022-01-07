Flu cases increase in the Picos region; Justino Luz Regional Hospital guides patients with disease symptoms – Cities on the Net

The number of visits to patients with flu symptoms increased 400% in the first week of January 2022 at the Hospital Regional Justino Luz, in Picos. The most common complaints are: headache, muscle pain, asthenia (body fatigue), vomiting, diarrhea and, in some cases, fever.

Which demonstrates that Picos and microregion are experiencing an epidemic of the Influenza virus. Thus, the Hospital Regional Justino advises the population that, when experiencing flu symptoms, seek medical care at the Health Units in the municipality.

Adults with flu-like illnesses should look for the Integrated Center for Medical Specialties (CIEM), in the morning and afternoon. Children, on the other hand, should look for the Municipal Children’s Emergency Service (PAIM), in the afternoon, from Monday to Friday.

Hospital Justino Luz is a reference for care in moderate to severe cases. Therefore, only patients with this profile should be referred to the unit, to avoid overcrowding.

The technical director of Justino Luz, Tércio Luz, also guides preventive care to prevent the transmission of the flu. “We reinforce that the population continues to wear masks, sanitize their hands and avoid crowded places. The sector for the care of flu syndromes is a reference for moderate to severe cases that generally require hospitalization. We ask for help from other health institutions so that only these cases are referred to the Justino Luz Hospital. Thus, with the integrated health network, we will be able to provide the population with a good flow of care for patients with flu-like illnesses”, concluded Tércio.

Source: ascom Justino Luz Fepiserh