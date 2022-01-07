Fluminense does not reach a financial agreement with Criciúma and gives up on selling Nino to Tigres-MEX | football

Nino is no longer going to Tigres, from Mexico. Fluminense, which has 60% of the economic rights of the 24-year-old defender, Olympic champion with the Brazilian team, received a proposal for US$ 5 million (R$ 28.3 million at the current price), but the value considered low by the board, which tried to negotiate with Criciúma, owner of the other 40%, to increase its share. However, there was no agreement with the Santa Catarina club, with that the Tricolor refused the offer and waits for the defender in the re-presentation of the squad next Monday.
Nino has 136 games and eight goals in the Fluminense shirt — Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC
For its 60%, Fluminense would be entitled to U$ 3 million dollars (R$ 16.9 million). The tricolor board believes that the defender is worth more than offered and considered the amount he would receive in this operation low, so he tried to increase his share and receive U$ 4.5 million dollars (about R$ 25.5 million), with Criciúma getting U$ 500 thousand dollars (R$ 2.8 million). Something similar to what it did with Artsul in the sale of Pedro in 2019. But there was no agreement.
After the Olympics, Nino had already received a proposal from the Middle East, but he didn’t want to leave. This time, the player considered it to be an irrefutable offer, where he would earn four times as much as he currently receives and even expressed his willingness to go to Fluminense. Therefore, the board tried to find a way to carry out the negotiation for a value that it considers fair, but without success.
Nino was Olympic champion for the Brazilian team in Tokyo, Japan — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
In three years at Flu, Nino achieved the status of first-team title and played 136 games and scored eight goals.
Nino arrived at Fluminense on a loan from Criciúma in 2019, still in the Pedro Abad administration, with a 50% purchase option set at R$ 5 million. In the mandate of Mário Bittencourt, the club exercised the option, which was paid as follows: R$ 2 million in installments and the transfer of a credit of R$ 3 million that Corinthians owed to Tricolor. But in the negotiation, Flu managed to keep another 10% of the economic rights for the same amount, totaling the current 60%.