Flurona: Arcos records its first case of simultaneous Covid-19 and Influenza co-infection

From the Communication Department of the Municipality of Arcos Image: Internet

This Thursday (06) early afternoon, the Municipal Health Department confirmed the first case of “flurone” in the city of Arcos. The patient is a 30-year-old man who was on a trip to Guarapari (ES) at the end of 2021. According to the Secretariat, he received the vaccine against the new coronavirus, but he is not vaccinated for Influenza. He is in isolation at home, with mild symptoms (runny nose).

DATA ON COVID-19 IN ARCHES

According to today’s epidemiological bulletin (06), Covid cases in Arcos reached 6,503 positive, with more than 117 in the last three days, after going through a long time without daily cases.

DATA ON INFLUENZA IN ARCH

Regarding Influenza cases, after analyzing the data of care at the Covid-19 Outpatient Clinic, in the city of Arcos, an increase of 185% in demand for the service was identified – a comparison between the 1st and 3rd week of December (SE 49 and SE 51 ). And, in the last week of 2021, 03 positive cases for ‘Influenza A’ were identified in the city.

LEARN HOW TO DIFFERENTIATE THE SYMPTOMS OF ÔMICRON, DELTA OR FLU

Amid the outbreak of influenza and the pandemic, in Brazil, the rise of respiratory diseases has already been noted in several cities.

Find out how to identify each of them to protect your health and that of others. See the most common symptoms for each variant; Ômicron, Delta and flu.

FLU (INFLUENZA A OR B)

Influenza – Influenza virus infection shows acute symptoms in the first few days. Subtype H3N2 is causing unusual outbreaks in several Brazilian cities.

The main symptoms:

runny nose

cough

sore throat

body ache

headache

weakness, and

fever

OMICRON (NEW VARIANT OF COVID-19)

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated variant was detected and announced by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD). According to the WHO, it is already known that omicron is a highly transmissible variant with a large number of mutations.

Most common symptoms:

extreme tiredness

body aches

headache, and

sore throat

DELTA (PREDOMINANT VARIANT IN 2021 OF COVID-19)

Most cases of Covid-19 appear between five to 14 days after infection, but the vast majority remain asymptomatic. In severe cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends seeking medical help. The good news is that vaccines against Covid-19 have already been confirmed to be able to neutralize the virus and its variants.

Data from the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that Delta-infected vaccinees tend to be asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.

Most common symptoms:

fever

persistent cough

coryzas

sneezes

headache, and

sore throat

PREVENTION

*Keep a safe distance from other people (at least 3 feet), even if they don’t appear to be sick.

*Wear a mask in public, especially indoors or when physical distance cannot be maintained.

*Prefer open, well-ventilated places over indoors. Open a window if you are indoors.

*Clean your hands often. Use soap and water or alcohol gel.

*Get the vaccine. Follow local guidelines for this.

*Cover your nose and mouth with a bent arm or a handkerchief when coughing or sneezing.

*Stay at home if you feel unwell.