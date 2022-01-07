‘Flurona’: Pernambuco confirms 31 cases of simultaneous infection by Covid and influenza

Data from the State Health Department (SES-PE) indicate that Pernambuco has recorded 31 cases of ‘flurone’, an acronym given to Covid and influenza coinfection. The information was confirmed this Thursday (6).

All 31 were positive in laboratory tests for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causing Covid-19, and for the subtype H3N2 of the influenza virus.

SES-PE further clarified that no deaths occurred and one of the cases evolved to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) – from a 77 year old resident of Vitória de Santo Antão in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco. The patient’s symptoms began in the second half of December 2021, according to the folder.

Among the ‘flurone’ cases, 17 were reported from men and 14 from women. The municipalities of origin are: Abreu e Lima (1), Caruaru (4), Cupira (1), Igarassu (1), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (4), Paulista (1), Recife (16), Salgueiro (2) and Santo Antao victory (1).

The age groups are: 0 to 9 (1), 10 to 19 (2), 20 to 29 (8), 30 to 39 (9), 40 to 49 (3), 50 to 59 (3) and 60 and more (5).

“Although they have now even created a name for the Covid and influenza co-infection [flurona], We know that this is not something new“, explained the state secretary of Health, André Longo.

The secretary added that the first registrations took place with the introduction of Covid-19 still in 2020, with notification of cases in several places. “As we were without any circulation of the influenza virus for a long time, this was even forgotten, but now, with this strong acceleration of contamination, we are seeing new cases,” he continued.

Longo also emphasizes that there is no evidence that co-infection increases the severity of cases. “Contrary to what is sometimes suggested, there is no double effect”, concluded the secretary.

