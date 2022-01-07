Food is essential in controlling fat in the liver; what to consume? – 07/01/2022

Popularly known as fatty liver, fatty liver is a silent disease, with no apparent symptoms and very dangerous. In Brazil, it is estimated that the problem affects up to 18% of the population, but this number may be even higher, since the diagnosis is only made through ultrasound in routine or periodic exams. An important indicator is the patient’s abdominal circumference (if greater than 82 cm for women and 93 cm for men, it may be that the person has the problem and doesn’t even know it).

In addition to risk factors such as obesity and diabetes, fatty liver can also be caused by excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages and a good way to treat the disease is to change your diet. According to gastroenterologist Helma Cotrim, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), the disease has no cure, but a balanced diet can help control it.

High-fat foods such as red meat, for example, should be cut out as soon as the person is diagnosed. “Sweetened beverages, such as soft drinks and industrialized juices, should also be cut.”

Nutritionist at the São Camilo Hospital Network in São Paulo, Fabiele Santos da Cunha also points out that the list of prohibited foods includes refined, processed and ultra-processed foods, as well as foods with a high content of lipids and carbohydrates.

Foods that help control the problem

On the other hand, some foods are highly recommended and can help reduce fat in the liver, according to experts. “Salmon is great because it is rich in omega 3, which protects the liver. As well as coffee, which also has the same protective function”, points out Cotrim.

Bet on vegetable proteins such as chickpeas and lentils Image: Taise Spolti

For Santos, in addition to omega 3, found in fish, flaxseed, soy and nuts. foods rich in choline (wheat germ and beans), vitamin C (fruits, vegetables and legumes), and antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties (fruit juice, wine, tea and berries) are also beneficial in these cases. “Like the Mediterranean diet, which reduces the consumption of processed foods and prioritizes fresh, seasonal and regional foods”.

The nutritionist also explains that it is important to bet on a low glycemic index diet, prioritizing vegetables, olive oil, oilseeds, whole grains, vegetable proteins such as lentils, beans, chickpeas and soy, and keep moderate to low consumption of yogurt, milk and cheese and sporadic consumption of sweets.

“Hepatic steatosis is characterized by the excessive accumulation of fat inside the hepatocytes (liver cells). The constant and prolonged increase in fat can cause inflammation capable of progressing to severe fatty hepatitis, liver cirrhosis and even cancer” , points out Santos.

changing habits

An endocrinologist at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, Claudia Cozer explains that there are no drugs for hepatic steatosis and the treatment is often based on changes in habits. “It is a disease that affects men and women at different ages. Children and adolescents can also be diagnosed and, therefore, it is so important to bet on a balanced diet accompanied by physical activity”.

In fact, the person needs to move. According to Cotrim, aerobic and strength activities should be part of the routine of patients with hepatic steatosis five times a week, for 30 minutes. “It’s a disease that can also affect the thin, that’s why it deserves attention in all degrees”.