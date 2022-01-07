For Kazakh opponent Ablyazov, ‘revolution’ is underway

Kazakh opponent Mukhtar Ablyazov, a political refugee in France, told AFP on Thursday (6) that “the revolution” is underway in his country and denounced the “occupation” of Kazakhstan by Russian forces.

“In literally three days, a revolution took place,” the 58-year-old opponent said during an interview in Paris, where he lives.

“Regime change has not yet taken place, but the revolution in people’s minds has already taken place,” said the former banker and former minister, who fell out of favor in his country in the late 1990s.

Ablyazov, who was a minister under former president Nazarbayev, spent 14 months in prison before going into exile in the UK and then in France.

Authorities accuse him of embezzling billions of dollars when he ran the BTA bank, allegations he has consistently denied.

“I think it’s the end of the regime, the question is how long will it take,” he said. “It could take another year, but everything could change in two weeks,” he reflected.

Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic, is experiencing an unprecedented protest movement against rising fuel prices.

The demonstrations started over the weekend in the energy-rich west of the country and then spread to Almaty, the economic capital, where they turned into riots.

The clashes left dozens of protesters dead and more than 1,000 injured, authorities said on Thursday.

In addition, 18 members of the security forces were killed and 748 wounded, according to the government, cited by Russian agencies.

To try to calm the situation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has sacked his government and lowered the price of gas. But the measures had no effect.

On Wednesday, he turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military alliance made up of five other former Soviet republics for help. The first contingent arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

“For us, it’s an occupation,” denounced Ablyazov.

For the dissident, after three decades of authoritarian rule, “the people have understood that they are not weak and that they can force the regime to listen to the people.”

“Now people see that if they unite, they can tear down statues and bring about the downfall of the government,” he said.

In the southeastern town of Taldykurgan, protesters tore down a statue of Nursultan Nazarbayev, who led the country from 1989 to 2019. In that year, he turned over power to Tokayev, considered his faithful disciple.