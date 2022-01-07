Former player Belleti leaves the position of assistant coach of Cruzeiro

The ex-player Juliano Belletti, who occupied the position of assistant coach at Cruzeiro, is yet another name that leaves the club after the administration of Ronaldo Fenômeno takes over. Speaking on Twitter, he said goodbye to Fox.

“Eternal gratitude. My 1st club as a player and my 1st club as a coach. Thank you to President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, Rodrigo Moreira and Gustavo Caetano for giving me the opportunity to come back. Thanks, Nação Azul! May God be with you always”, posted Belleti.

Since buying 90% of the shares in Cruzeiro SAF, Ronaldo Fenômeno’s team has been promoting a series of changes in order to balance the club’s accounts. The complete commission of former coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo had already left Cruzeiro by management decision.

