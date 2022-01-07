France Suggests Canceling Dakar Rally After Explosion But Organizers Oppose – Sports

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian suggested this Friday an eventual cancellation of the Dakar Rally, held in Saudi Arabia after a vehicle exploded in a possible “terrorist attack” on 30 December.

“We thought it might be worth giving up on this sporting event. The organizers decided to keep it,” Le Drian said in an interview with BFMTV television and RMC radio. “In this case, we have to be very careful, at least to put in place enough and reinforced protective devices. I think they did that, but in any case, the question remains open,” he added.

The head of French diplomacy said that “maybe there was a terrorist attack on Dakar” and called for “more transparency” from the Saudi authorities.

The facts date back to December 30, in Jeddah (central-west of Saudi Arabia), when a vehicle occupied by five Frenchmen suffered an explosion. His driver, 61-year-old Philippe Boutron, was seriously injured and was repatriated to France.

Last Tuesday, the French national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office announced the opening of a preliminary investigation into the explosion for “attempted murder in connection with a terrorist group”. The investigation will be conducted by the DGSI Intelligence Service.

Although Saudi authorities on Saturday dismissed the possibility of a criminal act and described it as an “accident”, the organization of the test and the French Chancellery did not rule out the first possibility.

“There have already been terrorist actions in Saudi Arabia against French interests,” said the foreign minister.

In October 2020, a guard at the French consulate in Jeddah was wounded in a knife attack. Two weeks later, an attack in the same town left two injured during the World War I armistice ceremony. Western diplomats, mainly French, participated in the event.

The Dakar Rally has faced threats to its security since its first edition, in 1979. Between 2009 and 2019, it was transferred to South America to escape possible terrorist actions linked to conflicts in Africa.