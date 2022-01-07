Free Game Days: Try these Xbox games at no extra cost – January 6-9

It’s time for another batch of Free Game Day titles! More games are available to play for free this weekend for Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, and they’re ready to download now.

So what is offered? The highlight is, without a doubt, Battlefield 2042, which includes Series X and Series S versions, while there’s also strategy RPG Star Renegades and adventure/investigation game The Sinking City.

As always, remember that you will need Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take advantage of official Free Play Days titles. They will be active from today until the end of Sunday, January 9th.

Most of these games are also in promotion, with Battlefield 2042 available (all consoles) at 10% off, and The Sinking City available at 80% off for both the standard version and the Necronomicon edition. Unfortunately, the next-gen specific version of The Sinking City is not on sale, nor can it be played on Free Play Days this weekend.

Are you going to try any of these games this weekend? Let us know below.