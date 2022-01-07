French deputies approve project of new vaccine pass | World

The French Parliament approved, on Thursday (6), the plan of Emmanuel Macron for a vaccine pass to try to control the contagions by the coronavirus. The debate was ruffled by comments from Macron himself, who said he wanted to piss off unvaccinated people.

Macron told Le Parisien this week that he wants to make the lives of people who refuse to take the vaccine so complicated that they will end up accepting the vaccine. He used words considered coarse in his interview, which was interpreted in France as a calculated action, to be used in presidential elections in about three months.

More than 90% of people over 12 years old have received at least two doses, according to government data. Health Minister Oivier Veran said that on Wednesday there was a high number of people who received the first dose — since October, not so many people received the first injection.

Deputies approved a bill at 5 am in Paris. The vote was 214 votes in favor of the text and 93 against (the far right and the far left are against the pass).

Now, the text will be sent to the country’s Senate and, later, for a final vote in the National Assembly.

People in France have been obliged for months to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test before entering venues such as cafes or movie theaters or train cars.

With the delta and omicron variants, the government has decided that it will no longer accept the negative test, but only the proof of vaccination.

“For the unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And we’re going to keep doing that until the end. That’s the strategy,” Macron said in an interview with Le Parisien published Tuesday.

The president used the verb “emmerder”, an unusual colloquial term for a head of state that can be translated as “annoy”, “irritate” or “complicate life”.

His statements unleashed a storm in the political class, from the radical left to the far right, and fueled his arrogant image.