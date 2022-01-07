French government declares a state of health emergency in French Guiana, on the border with Brazil | Amapá

The French government decreed a state of health emergency in several of its overseas territories due to the acceleration of the Covid-19 pandemic leveraged by the omicron variant. French Guiana, on the border with Brazil, is part of the affected regions, as well as Saint Barthélemy, Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, in the Caribbean Sea, and Mayotte, in the Indian Ocean. The decision is for Wednesday (5).

“Given the hospital capacity of these territories and the low rates of vaccination of the population, the current epidemic wave of Covid-19 represents a sanitary catastrophe that puts the health of the population at risk”, summarizes the decree presented at the Council of Ministers in Paris. With the measure, local authorities can impose a lockdown regime or other devices, such as a curfew, to keep the population in their homes and avoid overcrowding.

The government has seen a “considerable increase” in cases outside metropolitan France. In addition to the territories announced on Wednesday, a state of health emergency had already been declared on December 27 in Reunion Island, in the Indian Ocean, and in Martinique, in the Caribbean.

Authorities especially warn of the low levels of vaccination recorded in these regions, where there is still a lot of resistance to immunization. Only about 40% of the population of the French overseas territories, on average, received the first dose of the anti-covid vaccine.

2 of 2 Boats on the edge of Oiapoque and in the background the Binational Bridge connecting Brazil and French Guiana — Photo: Maksuel Martins/GEA Boats on the edge of Oiapoque and in the background the Binational Bridge connecting Brazil and French Guiana — Photo: Maksuel Martins/GEA

Hospital saturation

The case of French Guiana, separated from Brazil by the Oiapoque River in northern Amapá, is an example frequently cited by authorities. The territory has about a third of its population vaccinated.

“With this level of immunization, the risks of developing severe forms of the disease increase and can quickly lead to a saturation of hospital structures”, warns the decree.

And the government recalls that the situation is already worrying in French Guiana, where “the occupancy rate of beds in resuscitation services is already above 190% of the initial capacity”.

As in metropolitan France, vaccination is not mandatory in Guyana. But a health passport, a document that proves that its holder has been vaccinated or recently tested negative, is required to have access to bars, restaurants and sports and cultural activities.

However, the rule is not always applied and the use of protective masks is not always respected, which enhances the circulation of the virus, especially given the contagion capacity of the omicron variant, which is already present in the region.

The ease of entry and exit from the territory, due to the difficult-to-control borders on both the Suriname side, to the west, and the Brazilian side, to the south, make the containment of cases even more complex.

In the Guyanese city of Saint Georges, just a few minutes by boat from Vila Vitória and Oiapoque, on the Brazilian side, the crossing is intense and practically no control is made.

The bridge connecting the two banks was closed for months, but makeshift boat traffic continued to be tolerated as many people work or study on both sides of the border. Amapá has neither confirmed cases nor suspected omicrons.

See the latest G1 Amapá news on duty