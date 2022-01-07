French Journalist Says Zidane Will Replace Pochettino at PSG Later This Year | french football

Six months from the end of the season, French journalist Daniel Riolo, from RMC Sport, assured this Wednesday, on the After RMC program, that Paris Saint-Germain has already made the decision to fire coach Mauricio Pochettino in the middle of the year. And he’s already chosen a replacement: Zinedine Zidane.

Although PSG is the isolated leader of the French Championship and be in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Pochettino suffers a lot of criticism from the French press. However, the sporting director of the Parisian club, Leonardo, continues to give credit to the Argentine coach, hired in early 2021.

Zidane has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid in May 2021. French idol, the 1998 world champion is also tipped by the country’s press to take over the France national team following the departure of Didier Deschamps.