Full 6 month immunization program without boss

Brazil today completes the six-month mark without a person at the head of the PNI (National Immunization Program), an agency of the Ministry of Health responsible for vaccinating Brazilians. On July 7, Franciele Fontana left her post, which was no longer occupied by anyone.

The absence for so long of a program leader is unheard of. “Since I’ve been following the program closely, in the 1990s, we’ve never seen so long without someone. During that time there were exchanges, but that time was never absent from the boss”, says Isabella Ballalai, vice president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations ).

wanted by UOL, the Ministry of Health states that “the servant Greice Ikeda acts as the substitute general coordinator of the PNI Program, as published in the Official Gazette of the Union”. The folder states that “actions relating to the PNI continue to be carried out normally”, but does not provide for a definitive appointment.

The lack of an effective head comes at a critical moment in the vaccination coverage of the Brazilian immunization calendar — which is a world reference in disease control.

In 2020, the country saw its vaccine rates drop and fall back to coverage similar to those of the 1980s. This reduction has been felt since 2016, even before the new coronavirus pandemic. There are two main reasons for the phenomenon: the lack of effective campaigns on the importance of vaccination and the disappearance of diseases — which made younger people not give much importance to vaccines.

“Without a coordinator, you don’t have planning, you don’t define the actions of the PNI. And this happens precisely today, when vaccine coverage is receding. Today we are at risk of a return from polio, as measles returned. The situation has worsened a lot with the disease pandemic and can already be considered a public health emergency.

In these six months, the program came to have a name indicated: pediatrician and professor at UFS (Federal University of Sergipe) Ricardo Gurgel. However, even though he was nominated, he did not take office because he would have expressed opinions contrary to those of President Jair Bolsonaro on immunization.

“I consider [a negativa ao cargo por defender as vacinas] a big compliment because it only reinforces my personal conviction. That must be why it is difficult to find someone to want the position, if they are really looking for someone with that profile. [antivacina],” he said to the UOL, at the end of last year.

low coverage

In 2021, numbers that are still partial show that we should have another drop in vaccine coverage. “We only have preliminary data, and we still can’t say that it will be smaller. But for sure, from what we can see, at least the low coverage [de 2020] will repeat itself. There has been no improvement,” says Isabella Ballalai.

For her, the lack of coordination of the PNI is one of the reasons for not resuming and is a demonstration that the issue of immunization was out of the government’s priorities.

“We don’t see the prioritization of this in the ministry’s actions. Our vaccine coverage is very low, and we don’t see a movement — except for the multivaccination campaign that took place in October last year, which had low adherence and poor communication the population .

Isabella Ballalai, SBIm

Isabella Ballalai states that Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) sought out SBIm to form a partnership and, together with the Ministry of Health and state and municipal health secretariats, launched the project “Reconquista das Altas Vacinais Coverages”, coordinated by the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos).

The project provides for a strategic action and aims to increase homogeneous vaccine coverage across the country by the year 2025.

“In this case, there is planning, and we hope that there is a great movement with communication and proactive actions. The Brazilian population trusts and believes in the vaccine, we know that”, he comments.

Polio vaccination, in drops, was one of the marks of the PNI Image: iStock

On the fall in vaccination coverage, the ministry claims that it “continues to monitor” and “intensify the strategies needed to reverse this scenario.”

“Over the last three years, in addition to influenza, polio and multivaccination campaigns (for updating the vaccination portfolio), vaccination strategies against measles were also promoted,” says the folder.

Even in times of pandemic, the ministry says that the recommendation given is that “the work processes of health teams be planned with the objective of immunizing as many people as possible against the diseases, according to the guidelines of the National Vaccination Calendar.”

PNI is a world model

Today, the PNI distributes 300 million doses of immunizing agents every year (not counting covid-19, which is part of a separate secretariat), which are applied in more than 38 thousand vaccination rooms throughout Brazil. The program offers the population free vaccines across the country for more than 20 types of diseases.

The large structure made the country become a world reference in disease control among developing countries. It was thanks to this network spread throughout Brazil that vaccination against covid-19 managed to reach more than 150 million Brazilians.

However, as he revealed last month, the program is undergoing unprecedented setbacks in its 48 years of existence, such as the end of the end of the CTAI (Technical Advisory Committee on Immunizations) in 2019; and the lack of campaigns to encourage vaccination.

It is also the first time — since the program was created during the military dictatorship — that the country has had a president and government leaders with an anti-vaccine profile.