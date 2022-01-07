Funds undo position in small caps and stocks plummet – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 54 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Funds undo position in small caps and stocks plummet – Money Times 0 Views

FIAs registered a net redemption of R$6.1 billion in November, according to Anbima, the association of participants in the country’s capital markets. (Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

Shares of companies with low market capitalization in Brazil are plunging as the local stock market is hit by the prospect of weaker economic growth and investors redirect their bets towards fixed income products.

the index Small Cap hit the lowest level since June 2020 on Wednesday, while the MSCI Brazil Small Cap has underperformed the MSCI Brazil by more than six percentage points since the beginning of the year.

While some houses including management company Legacy Capital project a contraction in Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product in 2022, equity funds are having to divest themselves when dealing with redemptions amid rising interest rates.

FIAs registered a net redemption of R$6.1 billion in November, according to Anbima, the association of participants in the country’s capital markets.

Expectations of discouraged inflation and economic slowdown are bad signs for small caps, said Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Investments Guide.

“We see a migration to value companies — or even to fixed income, mainly by the retail investor.”

The main falls of the Small Cap in the year to date are from the road implements company Recruul, with a loss of 33%, followed by the platform for investors TC Traders Club and of the Locaweb (LWSA3).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

See what Inter’s recommendations are for each sector in 2022 By Investing.com

© Reuters By Ana Beatriz Bartolo Investing.com – In 2022, in Inter’s view, Brazil is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved