Gabriel Menino tests positive for Covid at Palmeiras

The player Gabriel Menino, from SE Palmeiras, during training at the Soccer Academy. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Gabriel Menino tested positive for Covid-19 this Friday morning (7), as found by the OUR LECTURE, and became another Palmeiras player to be removed after the re-introduction of the squad. The athlete is asymptomatic and has already started the ten-day isolation process.

Discover the Nosso Lecture channel on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and in the Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

Palmeiras has been taking all precautions since Wednesday (5) and has been testing athletes at the Soccer Academy daily. Boy is the seventh to contract the disease. Before him were: Weverton, Gustavo Scarpa, Breno Lopes, Rafael Navarro, Patrick de Paula and Deyverson.

The team from Palma will train in two periods this Friday (7) in another day of the pre-season and Abel Ferreira. The weekend schedule foresees a job on Saturday (8), another on Sunday morning (9), in addition to a training game against Pouso Alegre, also on Sunday at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Cruise” width=”185″ height=”308″ > Cruise” width=”185″ height=”308″ > Summary: Palmeiras with new shirt and Vinicius in Cruzeiro’s sights See when, where and how to watch Palmeiras in the first rounds of Paulistão Summary: Volante Jailson, ex-Grêmio, negotiates with Palmeiras Check out the main revelations in the history of Palmeiras Discover Endrick’s trajectory at Palmeiras

READ MORE

Luiz Adriano is no longer on the Palmeiras cast list