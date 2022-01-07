Gafe: Bolsonaro says Ivete Sangalo has a bill in the Rouanet Law – Politics

President granted first interview after discharge (photo: Evaristo S/AFP)

After his medical discharge last Wednesday (5/1), Jair Bolsonaro (PL) organized a press conference to talk about his state of health and some events at the end of the year. On the occasion, the president criticized the attitude of Ivete Sangalo in a concert in which she encouraged fans to sing lines against the president.

“We are working on the Rouanet Law. We want the Rouanet Law to serve that artist who is starting his career and not for figures or figures like dear Ivete Sangalo”, he began.

“She’s upset, Jos de Abreu is upset, because that ‘fat tit’ of theirs of getting up to R$ 10 million a year from the Rouanet Law and defending the plant president is over. I don’t want her to defend me, I want her to speak the truth about me”, he added.

However, the information given by him is unfounded. According to public domain data available in the VerSalic tool, there is no active proposal by the artist.

The only projects listed that involve Ivete are from A Benefit Event of the Youth Orchestra of Bahia in partnership with the singer, which was approved and asked for: R$ 1,594,850.00 and another idea filed away. The projects are from 2016 and 2017 respectively, but they had no value raised.