Galaxy S21 FE 5G appears in verse with Exynos 2100 and arrives in Brazil without SD 888

After dozens of rumors and a lot of anticipation, Samsung finally announced last Tuesday, 4, the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, a smartphone that is the company's bet for the "affordable top of the line" segment and delivers a very good technical sheet. balanced and that should meet the majority of users of the brand. The version made official by the company is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor and has up to 8 GB of RAM memory, in addition to delivering a 6.4-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, which is set. an interesting option for those who intend to invest in a branded device.





06 Jan



The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a version with the Exynos 2100 processor, the manufacturer’s own chipset that will only be available in some markets, such as Brazil and Australia, where the device appeared in a retail chain with this processor instead of the SoC announced in the last Tuesday 4. That this is not the first time that Samsung has chosen to restrict the SD 888 variant to just a few countries and announce in other markets the version with Exynos, a feature seen in the previous generation of the Fan Edition line and that despite the discontent of fans should remain this year.

On the Samsung website in Brazil you can find all the information about the device, but interestingly the brand has not updated the page with all the specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE, citing only that the device is equipped with “our fastest chipset”, comment which is a clear mention of the Exynos 2100.

technical sheet

6.4-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED Screen with FHD+ Resolution

Hole Notch Display and 120 Hz Rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 Platform

6GB or 8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 12 MP sensor (f/1.8 OIS) Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor and 3x optical zoom

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, DeX, stereo sound and digital player under display

4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Android 12 with One UI 4.0

Dimensions: 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm

Weight: 177g

